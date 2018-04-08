Registration to vote on bond to build high school in Lockwood ends Monday

If you are not registered to vote yet and you are a resident out of Lockwood, you might want to get a move on. The community of Lockwood has a chance to determine the fate of a future high school in Lockwood.
If you are not registered to vote yet and you are a resident out of Lockwood, you might want to get a move on. The community of Lockwood has a chance to determine the fate of a future high school in Lockwood.
WOLF POINT, Mont. (AP) - About 30 cars on a freight train derailed in northeastern Montana over the weekend, spilling some grain and closing the tracks that cross the northern part of the state.
WOLF POINT, Mont. (AP) - About 30 cars on a freight train derailed in northeastern Montana over the weekend, spilling some grain and closing the tracks that cross the northern part of the state.
The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate Erica Pearce. Pearce walked away from the Passages Community Corrections Program in Billings on Saturday, April 7th.
The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate Erica Pearce. Pearce walked away from the Passages Community Corrections Program in Billings on Saturday, April 7th.
Firefighter finds 50 caliber bullet shot through the exterior and interior walls of his home.
Firefighter finds 50 caliber bullet shot through the exterior and interior walls of his home.
The vehicle was traveling eastbound on the 1900 block of 2nd Ave. N when the driver lost control and hit a power pole.
The vehicle was traveling eastbound on the 1900 block of 2nd Ave. N when the driver lost control and hit a power pole.
Octane Addictions gave one lucky fan a ride to the Big Air Bash with his favorite X-Games star, in a fire red Lamborghini.
Octane Addictions gave one lucky fan a ride to the Big Air Bash with his favorite X-Games star, in a fire red Lamborghini.
The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate Erica Pearce. Pearce walked away from the Passages Community Corrections Program in Billings on Saturday, April 7th.
The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate Erica Pearce. Pearce walked away from the Passages Community Corrections Program in Billings on Saturday, April 7th.
Bitterroot National Forest employees are asking for help to locate a missing Missoula man.
Bitterroot National Forest employees are asking for help to locate a missing Missoula man.
The vehicle was traveling eastbound on the 1900 block of 2nd Ave. N when the driver lost control and hit a power pole.
The vehicle was traveling eastbound on the 1900 block of 2nd Ave. N when the driver lost control and hit a power pole.
Firefighter finds 50 caliber bullet shot through the exterior and interior walls of his home.
Firefighter finds 50 caliber bullet shot through the exterior and interior walls of his home.
WOLF POINT, Mont. (AP) - About 30 cars on a freight train derailed in northeastern Montana over the weekend, spilling some grain and closing the tracks that cross the northern part of the state.
WOLF POINT, Mont. (AP) - About 30 cars on a freight train derailed in northeastern Montana over the weekend, spilling some grain and closing the tracks that cross the northern part of the state.
A pro-gun rally brought together dozens of people in the Magic city.
A pro-gun rally brought together dozens of people in the Magic city.