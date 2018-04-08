Registration to vote on bond to build high school in Lockwood ends Monday

If you are not registered to vote yet and you are a resident out of Lockwood, you might want to get a move on. The community of Lockwood has a chance to determine hte fate of a future high school in Lockwood. The last day to register to vote is Monday.



KULR-8 spoke with superintendent of Lockwood schools, Tobin Novasio, who said registered voters will be able to vote on a 49.9 million dollar bond to expand the Lockwood School District and build a high school.



Novasio said if this bond passes, Lockwood schools will become a K-1 district. He also said voting to expand Lockwood schools is probably the biggest opportunity Lockwood has ever had as a community.



Novasio said many people don't realize Lockwood is one of the more larger communities in the state of Montana and if the bond passes, he has plans in place.



"We would hope to be pending whether we would be able to break ground about the same time next year and the hope would be that we would open in the fall of 2021," Superintendent Novasio said. "Initially, we would probably just start with freshman and sophomore students in the first year and then add a grade level each year after."



To vote for the bond, the all-mail in ballots will be sent out on the 20th of this month. Superintendent Novasio said the final count will occur on May 8th at 8 P.M.