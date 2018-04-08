WANTED: Erica Pearce for Felony Escape

The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate Erica Pearce.

Pearce walked away from the Passages Community Corrections Program in Billings on Saturday, April 7th.

Pearce has been living at the pre-release center since January 17, 2018, as she completes a sentence for deceptive practices.

Pearce was sentenced in Yellowstone County in June of 2017.

Pearce is described as a white female standing 6'2" weighing 226lbs. She has green eyes and brown/blonde hair.

The Montana Department of Corrections asks that anyone with information on Pearce's location contact local police. DOC warns that Pearce should be considered dangerous as she now faces a 10-year sentence for felony escape.

Prison records show that Pearce has prior offenses including Criminal Endangerment, Assault on a Peace Officer, Forgery, and Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs.

More information on Pearce's background can be found on the DOC website and searching her name.