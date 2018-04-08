WANTED: Erica Pearce for Felony Escape

WOLF POINT, Mont. (AP) - About 30 cars on a freight train derailed in northeastern Montana over the weekend, spilling some grain and closing the tracks that cross the northern part of the state.
The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate Erica Pearce. Pearce walked away from the Passages Community Corrections Program in Billings on Saturday, April 7th.
Firefighter finds 50 caliber bullet shot through the exterior and interior walls of his home.
The vehicle was traveling eastbound on the 1900 block of 2nd Ave. N when the driver lost control and hit a power pole.
Octane Addictions gave one lucky fan a ride to the Big Air Bash with his favorite X-Games star, in a fire red Lamborghini.
An online fundraiser aims to pay delinquent taxes for Missoula residents ahead of a county mobile home auction set for Wednesday.
An operative for a political committee that supports Democrats has been charged with assault following a confrontation with a staffer for Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke outside a congressional hearing.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A former University of Montana student charged with accountability for deliberate homicide will be released pending his trial in a convenience store shooting.
Bitterroot National Forest employees are asking for help to locate a missing Missoula man.
Firefighter finds 50 caliber bullet shot through the exterior and interior walls of his home.
A pro-gun rally brought together dozens of people in the Magic city.
Authorities say a 14-year-old northern Wyoming boy was killed when the cannon he was building exploded.
