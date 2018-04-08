Downtown Billings power outage caused by car crash

An early morning power outage in downtown Billings is the result of a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

Billings Police Sgt. Mathew Chaney says the report of the crash came in just after 2:00 AM.

Chaney says that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on the 1900 block of 2nd Ave. N when the driver lost control and hit a power pole. The vehicle then rolled and collided with a home. The driver was ejected.

Sgt. Chaney says the driver suffered life-threatening injuries as a result. Sgt. Chaney says that speed and alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.

NorthWestern Energy dispatched line crews to replace the broken pole and restore power to the affected area.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

KULR-8 will update this story as more information becomes available.