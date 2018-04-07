Ohio man charged with domestic violence for hitting girlfriend with pizza

The remains of a gunner whose plane crashed in the Pacific Ocean during World War II have been identified and returned to his sister in Ohio after 73 years.
BROOKFIELD, Ohio - An Ohio man is facing domestic violence charges after an incident with his live-in girlfriend. The woman told police she was driving her boyfriend home when the couple got into an argument. She said her boyfriend, 24-year-old Kenneth Evans, repeatedly pushed her head as she was driving, then at one point hit her in the face with a pizza.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Yellowstone National Park is in the midst of hiring up to 400 summer employees to staff up before tourists flock to the park.
ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) - A crude oil spill from the Keystone Pipeline in South Dakota last November has turned out to be nearly twice as big as first reported.
A New Jersey jury has ruled against Johnson and Johnson, awarding $30 million to a man who was diagnosed with cancer after decades of using talcum powder. His wife was awarded $7 million in damages.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is on a two-day tour of Iowa as he campaigns for the state's Democratic attorney general and tests the waters for a possible 2020 presidential run.
A Minnesota woman who has had her license taken away several times for drunk driving was arrested in Illinois Monday night after officers found her intoxicated at a gas station, with an open bottle of whiskey, trying to fill her tank up with kerosene.
A Washington woman discovered her parents' OB/GYN is actually her biological father after receiving DNA sample results from Ancestry.com.
Two law enforcement officials say a shooting that wounded three people at YouTube headquarters in California is being investigated as a domestic dispute.
A teenager sang the theme from the television show "Cops" after he was arrested following a chase in New Jersey.
Authorities say a 14-year-old northern Wyoming boy was killed when the cannon he was building exploded.
Firefighter finds 50 caliber bullet shot through the exterior and interior walls of his home.
Canadian police said early Saturday 14 people were killed and 14 people were injured after a truck collided with a bus carrying a junior hockey team to a playoff game in Western Canada.
After the city's zoning commission denied Darcey Frewin's request to allow a 16,500 square foot gymnastics school on Avenue C and 41st Street West, she started looking at other options which led to leasing this 14,075 square foot space at Rimrock mall.
After the city's zoning commission denied Darcey Frewin's request to allow a 16,500 square foot gymnastics school on Avenue C and 41st Street West, she started looking at other options which led to leasing this 14,075 square foot space at Rimrock mall.
