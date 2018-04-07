Ohio man charged with domestic violence for hitting girlfriend w - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Ohio man charged with domestic violence for hitting girlfriend with pizza

BROOKFIELD, Ohio -

An Ohio man is facing domestic violence charges after an incident with his live-in girlfriend.

The woman told police she was driving her boyfriend home when the couple got into an argument. She said her boyfriend, 24-year-old Kenneth Evans, repeatedly pushed her head as she was driving, then at one point hit her in the face with a pizza.

When they got home, Evans tried to fight a neighbor, threw tires into the road and smashed a mailbox. Then made a mess inside the home too, according to WFMJ-TV

Officers on scene say Evans was going from crying to laughing hysterically when they arrived.

Evans was booked into the Trumbull County Jail. Police took pictures of the house, the tires in the street, and the pizza as evidence.

