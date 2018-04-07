Man charged in Montana shooting released with GPS monitor

A pro-gun rally brought together dozens of people in the Magic city.
A crude oil spill from the Keystone Pipeline in South Dakota last November has turned out to be nearly twice as big as first reported.
A former University of Montana student charged with accountability for deliberate homicide will be released pending his trial in a convenience store shooting.
Montana state university billings continues their 50th Annual Powwow this weekend.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Yellowstone National Park is in the midst of hiring up to 400 summer employees to staff up before tourists flock to the park.
ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) - A crude oil spill from the Keystone Pipeline in South Dakota last November has turned out to be nearly twice as big as first reported.
About 47 percent of the programs offered by the University of Montana are being reviewed for reorganization, curtailment or measures to make them more cost-efficient.
Authorities say a 14-year-old northern Wyoming boy was killed when the cannon he was building exploded.
Firefighter finds 50 caliber bullet shot through the exterior and interior walls of his home.
Canadian police said early Saturday 14 people were killed and 14 people were injured after a truck collided with a bus carrying a junior hockey team to a playoff game in Western Canada.
ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) - A crude oil spill from the Keystone Pipeline in South Dakota last November has turned out to be nearly twice as big as first reported.
After the city's zoning commission denied Darcey Frewin's request to allow a 16,500 square foot gymnastics school on Avenue C and 41st Street West, she started looking at other options which led to leasing this 14,075 square foot space at Rimrock mall.
A New Jersey jury has ruled against Johnson and Johnson, awarding $30 million to a man who was diagnosed with cancer after decades of using talcum powder. His wife was awarded $7 million in damages.
