Big Air Bash Expecting Big Crowds and Big Surprises

Big Air Bash Expecting Big Crowds and Big Surprises

"It's basically X Games in Montana."

This Saturday as riders go flying to do insane stunts for fans at the Big Air Bash there will be plenty of familiar faces, and it's no surprise why many can't say away from the Treasure State.

"It's the weather, man," joked Nate Adams. "It's those icy roads. No we just drove like three hours at 40 miles per hour. But good people, loud crowds, seems like everyone just loves freestyle motorcross, motorcross in general."

The Bash features X Games regulars, with the riders combining for over 50 medals at the annual games, but it's not all about the tricks. The Bash benefits the Chase A Dream Foundation, which allows terminally ill children to meet their heroes, 

"Being a dad I'd do anything I can to give back to the community," said Jeremy Stenberg. "For us to ride a show to do that and donate some stuff like I'm all about it like I'm always there for it." 

"It always tugs at the heart strings when you hear about ill kids or terminally ill children," said Adams. "And now that I'm a dad, its heartbreaking. So to be a part of it and give back, it's great feeling."

But the flips and tricks won't be the only surprises. Octane Addictions, the creator of the Bash, says they have something that will really make the crowd's jaw drop.

"We've got something kind of special up our sleeve for a local person here in town that is one of my good friends," said Tyler Johnson. "I used to race with him, and he got thrown a curve ball not too long ago, and he's battling."

"I'm excited to see the reaction, and I can't say anything yet, but I would be super pumped if someone did this for me," said Adams.

If you want to be a part of a great cause, and find out exactly what Octane Addictions has planned for a local fan, the action all kicks off at 7:30 at Rimrock Auto Arena. In Billings Jake Jones SWX Montana.>

