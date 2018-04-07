Big Air Bash Expecting Big Crowds and Big Surprises

If you want to be a part of a great cause, and find out exactly what Octane Addictions has planned for a local fan, the action all kicks off at 7:30 at Rimrock Auto Arena.
At one o'clock, every Monday for eight straight months, Little's Lanes in Great Falls stays loud and packed inside the bowling alley. Over 60 men and women apart of sixteen teams are dropping bowling balls and knocking down pins on all of the lanes.
Billings native Brent Musburger has moved from sportscasting legend to a pioneer in the sports betting world.
Fighters weigh-in one night before Fight for a Cause.
Sam McCullum, former Montana State Bobcat, Minnesota Viking, and Seattle Seahawk, inducted into Montana Football Hall of Fame.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Yellowstone National Park is in the midst of hiring up to 400 summer employees to staff up before tourists flock to the park.
ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) - A crude oil spill from the Keystone Pipeline in South Dakota last November has turned out to be nearly twice as big as first reported.
About 47 percent of the programs offered by the University of Montana are being reviewed for reorganization, curtailment or measures to make them more cost-efficient.
The Bureau of Land Management is proposing to gather excess wild horses in northern Wyoming.
Less than two months from today, The H-1 Unlimited hydroplanes will be hitting the water down at the Columbia River for 2018 hydrotesting.
Seattle scored their only runs of the game in the 1st inning when Mitch Haniger hit into a fielders choice, then Dan Vogelbach hit an RBI two batters later.
Spokane Hoopfest is partnering with The Basketball Tournament (TBT) - the $2 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event broadcast live on ESPN – to host a 4-team pod out of this year’s TBT West Region.
Smith, 17, recently completed his second season with the Chiefs, posting 73 points (14 goals), good for second among all WHL defensemen.
The Fairview, Alberta native capped a four-year WHL career that included 263 games, good for 26th in franchise history.
Seattle came away with ten hits in the game, but only produced one run to show for it on a Daniel Vogelbach double in the 6th inning.
Thanks to Zach’s donation, a local child battling a life-threatening illness will have their wish become a reality that much sooner.
Spokane finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play and 0-for-2 on the penalty kill. Portland outshot the Chiefs, 42-31.
Seattle opened up the game with four runs in the 1st inning thanks to RBI singles from Mitch Haniger, Kyle Seager and Ryon Healy.
Authorities say a 14-year-old northern Wyoming boy was killed when the cannon he was building exploded.
Firefighter finds 50 caliber bullet shot through the exterior and interior walls of his home.
Canadian police said early Saturday 14 people were killed and 14 people were injured after a truck collided with a bus carrying a junior hockey team to a playoff game in Western Canada.
A New Jersey jury has ruled against Johnson and Johnson, awarding $30 million to a man who was diagnosed with cancer after decades of using talcum powder. His wife was awarded $7 million in damages.
After the city's zoning commission denied Darcey Frewin's request to allow a 16,500 square foot gymnastics school on Avenue C and 41st Street West, she started looking at other options which led to leasing this 14,075 square foot space at Rimrock mall.
