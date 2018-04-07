Pipeline spill in South Dakota twice as big as first thought

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) - A crude oil spill from the Keystone Pipeline in South Dakota last November has turned out to be nearly twice as big as first reported.

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) - A crude oil spill from the Keystone Pipeline in South Dakota last November has turned out to be nearly twice as big as first reported.

A New Jersey jury has ruled against Johnson and Johnson, awarding $30 million to a man who was diagnosed with cancer after decades of using talcum powder. His wife was awarded $7 million in damages.

A New Jersey jury has ruled against Johnson and Johnson, awarding $30 million to a man who was diagnosed with cancer after decades of using talcum powder. His wife was awarded $7 million in damages.

A Minnesota woman who has had her license taken away several times for drunk driving was arrested in Illinois Monday night after officers found her intoxicated at a gas station, with an open bottle of whiskey, trying to fill her tank up with kerosene.

A Minnesota woman who has had her license taken away several times for drunk driving was arrested in Illinois Monday night after officers found her intoxicated at a gas station, with an open bottle of whiskey, trying to fill her tank up with kerosene.

A new large study suggests infants who are given antacids like Zantac or Pepcid are more likely to develop childhood allergies, perhaps because these drugs may alter their gut bacteria.

A new large study suggests infants who are given antacids like Zantac or Pepcid are more likely to develop childhood allergies, perhaps because these drugs may alter their gut bacteria.

World autism awareness day is Monday, April 2nd. One business wanted the awareness to last more than just one day. That's why Chuck E Cheese's created Sensory Sensitive Sundays. When people think of autism parent, Jessi Gerttula, said they think of meltdowns and not wanting to be touched. Another parent, Chavela Emery, said social interaction because that is one thing that children on the spectrum don't get a lot of. They say what people might not understand about children w...