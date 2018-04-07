Panel looks at University of Montana programs

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) - A crude oil spill from the Keystone Pipeline in South Dakota last November has turned out to be nearly twice as big as first reported.
About 47 percent of the programs offered by the University of Montana are being reviewed for reorganization, curtailment or measures to make them more cost-efficient.
The Bureau of Land Management is proposing to gather excess wild horses in northern Wyoming.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock says he'll never deploy National Guard troops "based simply on the whim of the President's morning Twitter habit."
Authorities say a 14-year-old northern Wyoming boy was killed when the cannon he was building exploded.
Canadian police said early Saturday 14 people were killed and 14 people were injured after a truck collided with a bus carrying a junior hockey team to a playoff game in Western Canada.
Firefighter finds 50 caliber bullet shot through the exterior and interior walls of his home.
A New Jersey jury has ruled against Johnson and Johnson, awarding $30 million to a man who was diagnosed with cancer after decades of using talcum powder. His wife was awarded $7 million in damages.
After the city's zoning commission denied Darcey Frewin's request to allow a 16,500 square foot gymnastics school on Avenue C and 41st Street West, she started looking at other options which led to leasing this 14,075 square foot space at Rimrock mall.
Lori Buhring comes to KULR-8 as a multimedia journalist and sports reporter. She spent nearly three years in Jackson, Mississippi as a news producer before coming to Billings.
Snow is just part of living in the Magic City, but many folks are saying they're just tired of it by now.
