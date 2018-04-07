BLM seeks comment on proposed wild horse gather near Worland

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) - A crude oil spill from the Keystone Pipeline in South Dakota last November has turned out to be nearly twice as big as first reported.
About 47 percent of the programs offered by the University of Montana are being reviewed for reorganization, curtailment or measures to make them more cost-efficient.
The Bureau of Land Management is proposing to gather excess wild horses in northern Wyoming.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock says he'll never deploy National Guard troops "based simply on the whim of the President's morning Twitter habit."
Authorities say a 14-year-old northern Wyoming boy was killed when the cannon he was building exploded.
Cody – Wyoming’s Treasurer, Mark Gordon, said thinking out of the box allowed him to help Wyoming make a billion dollars more income on the state’s investments.
SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) - A bill introduced to the U.S. Senate would support and streamline clean-coal research in Wyoming and elsewhere. The Sheridan Press reports the measure was introduced by Wyoming Republican U.S. Sen. John Barrasso and lawmakers from North Dakota and West Virginia.
A National Park Service report says a 23-year-old Utah man who lost his life guiding kayakers on Yellowstone Lake last summer spent at least 30 minutes in the cold water before being pulled out by rescuers.
According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the snowy winter the state has had is taking a toll on fish ponds. A noticeable amount of dead fish were found this week at Riverfront Park. KULR-8 spoke with Robert Gibson, with MFWP, about the dead fish. He explained the term "winter kill" is when ice covers a pond and then when snow falls on top of the ice, light is not able to get down to the bottom of the pond. That causes plants and vegetation to die. Bugs and rotting veg...
Powell school and police officials say they defused a potential threat to a middle school while it was in the planning stage.
A record number of skiers at Bridger Bowl could be broken this year.
People are working to save prairie dogs in Northwest Wyoming. The rodents are viewed as pests in many parts of the west. But, they’re given vaccines by Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department to protect them from plague on ranches near Meeteetse.
A golden eagle has a seven-foot wingspan and can take down deer, antelope, and even wolves. But, North America’s largest raptor can’t survive being hit by a car. One eagle did survive in Cody and was set free by the couple who rescued it.
Canadian police said early Saturday 14 people were killed and 14 people were injured after a truck collided with a bus carrying a junior hockey team to a playoff game in Western Canada.
Firefighter finds 50 caliber bullet shot through the exterior and interior walls of his home.
A New Jersey jury has ruled against Johnson and Johnson, awarding $30 million to a man who was diagnosed with cancer after decades of using talcum powder. His wife was awarded $7 million in damages.
After the city's zoning commission denied Darcey Frewin's request to allow a 16,500 square foot gymnastics school on Avenue C and 41st Street West, she started looking at other options which led to leasing this 14,075 square foot space at Rimrock mall.
Lori Buhring comes to KULR-8 as a multimedia journalist and sports reporter. She spent nearly three years in Jackson, Mississippi as a news producer before coming to Billings.
Snow is just part of living in the Magic City, but many folks are saying they're just tired of it by now.
