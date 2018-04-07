UPDATE: Firefighter finds 50 caliber bullet lodged in his home's wall

A firefighter found the source of his broken mirror. A 50 caliber bullet shot through his home.

A firefighter in Marion found an unexpected sight in his home. While investigating the source of a broken mirror the offender was easy to spot. That's because the offender was a 50 caliber bullet lodged in the wall.

On their website, the Marion Fire District shares the story. It reads in part:

The other day a man in Marion violated the following cardinal firearms safety rule: “KNOW YOUR TARGET AND WHAT IS BEYOND IT.” While shooting a 50-caliber rifle for target practice, he unintentionally shot a round into the home of one of our firefighters.

The story explains the shooter was firing at makeshift targets. One round missed the target, traveled a mile through the woods then penetrated the exterior and interior walls of the firefighter's home.

Our firefighter and his wife were at home when this happened. Thankfully, the weren’t injured, but they were justifiably scared and angered when they called 9-1-1.

The shooter was identified and has agreed to pay for the repairs. But, the Marion Fire District is using this scary example to remind those in their community to be safe.

There are homes hidden by trees and folks out hiking with their dogs. Hunters and target shooters, be aware and cautious!

The Marion Fire District has seen a lot of pushback on social media calling the photo shared of the bullet lodged in the wall staged. Many people responded stating the bullet remains in its case.

In reply, the department shared the following message to doubters on the KTMF Facebook thread.