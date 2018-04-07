UPDATE: Firefighter finds 50 caliber bullet lodged in his home's wall

Firefighter finds 50 caliber bullet shot through the exterior and interior walls of his home.
The vehicle was traveling eastbound on the 1900 block of 2nd Ave. N when the driver lost control and hit a power pole.
Octane Addictions gave one lucky fan a ride to the Big Air Bash with his favorite X-Games star, in a fire red Lamborghini.
A pro-gun rally brought together dozens of people in the Magic city.
A crude oil spill from the Keystone Pipeline in South Dakota last November has turned out to be nearly twice as big as first reported.
An operative for a political committee that supports Democrats has been charged with assault following a confrontation with a staffer for Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke outside a congressional hearing.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A former University of Montana student charged with accountability for deliberate homicide will be released pending his trial in a convenience store shooting.
Bitterroot National Forest employees are asking for help to locate a missing Missoula man.
A pro-gun rally brought together dozens of people in the Magic city.
Authorities say a 14-year-old northern Wyoming boy was killed when the cannon he was building exploded.
Firefighter finds 50 caliber bullet shot through the exterior and interior walls of his home.
A former University of Montana student charged with accountability for deliberate homicide will be released pending his trial in a convenience store shooting.
Canadian police said early Saturday 14 people were killed and 14 people were injured after a truck collided with a bus carrying a junior hockey team to a playoff game in Western Canada.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock says he'll never deploy National Guard troops "based simply on the whim of the President's morning Twitter habit."
