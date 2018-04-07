Firefighter finds 50 caliber bullet lodged in his home's wall

The Bureau of Land Management is proposing to gather excess wild horses in northern Wyoming.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock says he'll never deploy National Guard troops "based simply on the whim of the President's morning Twitter habit."
Authorities say a 14-year-old northern Wyoming boy was killed when the cannon he was building exploded.
Canadian police said early Saturday 14 people were killed and 14 people were injured after a truck collided with a bus carrying a junior hockey team to a playoff game in Western Canada.
Firefighter finds 50 caliber bullet shot through the exterior and interior walls of his home.
It may not seem like it, but warm weather is on the way. For many folks, warmer temperatures means getting back out on the golf course. But if you've spent the winter months physically dormant, you could be setting yourself up for a golf injury.
The powwow will continue through Saturday, April 7, beginning at noon.
A New Jersey jury has ruled against Johnson and Johnson, awarding $30 million to a man who was diagnosed with cancer after decades of using talcum powder. His wife was awarded $7 million in damages.
Lori Buhring comes to KULR-8 as a multimedia journalist and sports reporter. She spent nearly three years in Jackson, Mississippi as a news producer before coming to Billings.
After the city's zoning commission denied Darcey Frewin's request to allow a 16,500 square foot gymnastics school on Avenue C and 41st Street West, she started looking at other options which led to leasing this 14,075 square foot space at Rimrock mall.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester joined Billings law enforcement officers, health care experts, and community leaders to announce new legislation that will combat rising crime and drug use in Montana.
Snow is just part of living in the Magic City, but many folks are saying they're just tired of it by now.
MISSOULA - Snowstorms in April may be dreadful for some, but ski mountains are seeing record-long seasons. Conditions at the top of Snowbowl Ski Resort are good for spring skiing, staff say. Pat McKay, Snowbowl's mountain manager, says these are the best spring skiing conditions he's seen in decades.
The Montana Department for Environmental Quality is preparing to reveal major revisions at the Spring Creek Coal Mine.
