YOUR MONEY: Couple awarded $30 M in Johnson and Johnson lawsuit

By CNN

A New Jersey jury has ruled against Johnson and Johnson, awarding $30 million to a man who was diagnosed with cancer after decades of using talcum powder.

His wife was awarded $7 million in damages.

Banker Stephen Lanzo said he used Johnson and Johnson products like shower to shower and baby powder for more than 30 years.

He claimed inhaling the powder caused his mesothelioma, an aggressive and deadly cancer that impacts the lining of the lungs.

Deposits of talc are often located near deposits of the minerals that contain asbestos.

Studies have shown the risk of cross-contamination during mining.

Johnson and Johnson said they have done extensive testing to make sure their talc products are not contaminated with asbestos.

Several similar cases are making their way through the courts, with one set to go to trial in May in South Carolina.

A jury in California ruled in favor of Johnson and Johnson in an asbestos-related case in November.

    Saturday, April 7 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-04-07 04:56:16 GMT

    A New Jersey jury has ruled against Johnson and Johnson, awarding $30 million to a man who was diagnosed with cancer after decades of using talcum powder. His wife was awarded $7 million in damages. 

