YOUR HEALTH: Preventing injuries on the golf course

A New Jersey jury has ruled against Johnson and Johnson, awarding $30 million to a man who was diagnosed with cancer after decades of using talcum powder. His wife was awarded $7 million in damages.

It may not seem like it, but warm weather is on the way. For many folks, warmer temperatures means getting back out on the golf course. But if you've spent the winter months physically dormant, you could be setting yourself up for a golf injury.

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is on a two-day tour of Iowa as he campaigns for the state's Democratic attorney general and tests the waters for a possible 2020 presidential run.

Winter still has a firm grasp on the Treasure State but now is the time when we start to think about fire season. We're right on the edge of setting a new record for snowfall accumulation in Billings. So will all of that winter moisture help us out this summer? Melissa Scavelli sat down with Al Nash from the Bureau of Land Management to get his thoughts on the potential for this year's fire season. Nash said right now they're cautiously optimistic. To make that statement Nash sai...