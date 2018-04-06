MSU Billings is hosting it's 50th Annual MSUB Powwow this weekend. The Grand Entry began Friday evening in Alterowitz Gymnasium. The powwow will continue through Saturday, April 7, beginning at noon. The powwow is expected to wrap up with a Winners Ceremony Saturday around midnight. The powwow is a student-led event. It brings in Native American nations, not just from Montana, but from across the U.S.

Reno Charette, the Director of the Native American Achievement Center, explained the importance of having a powwow at MSUB. "It's important for our Native students to see their culture on our campus and it's important for MSUB to provide a diverse educational setting for all students. And this event is important ot Billings, because we don't have a larger powwow than what we put on and there's a lot of native people that live here." Charette has also said that this powwow is the oldest college powwow in the Treasure State.

For the 50th celebration, MSUB's Yellowjacket logo was restyled to "Native Buzz." The Powwow is also bringing out plenty of vendors. Visitors can find anything from blankets, to jewelry, to fan boxes and dream catchers. Visitors can also find something a little more special... friendship. "Native Americans are very hospitable people. We're very kind, we're very loving. Get to know us and we'll have your back. We love to laugh and we love to come together and commemorate of our old people, the people who have passed on. Greet new friends," Walter Runsabove, a powwow assistant, said.