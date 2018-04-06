Montana governor travels to Iowa as he explores possible run

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is on a two-day tour of Iowa as he campaigns for the state's Democratic attorney general and tests the waters for a possible 2020 presidential run.
The Montana Department for Environmental Quality is preparing to reveal major revisions at the Spring Creek Coal Mine.
An energy conference in Billings features a keynote speaker who's a former heavy hitter in politics and the energy industry.
The scoping period will begin April 6, 2018, and end May 7, 2018. DEQ is hosting an open house and public scoping meeting to provide the public with information on the proposed project and an opportunity to submit written and/or oral comments.
The Montana Department for Environmental Quality is preparing to reveal major revisions at the Spring Creek Coal Mine.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is on a two-day tour of Iowa as he campaigns for the state's Democratic attorney general and tests the waters for a possible 2020 presidential run.
MISSOULA - Snowstorms in April may be dreadful for some, but ski mountains are seeing record-long seasons. Conditions at the top of Snowbowl Ski Resort are good for spring skiing, staff say. Pat McKay, Snowbowl's mountain manager, says these are the best spring skiing conditions he's seen in decades.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is on a two-day tour of Iowa as he campaigns for the state's Democratic attorney general and tests the waters for a possible 2020 presidential run.
A Minnesota woman who has had her license taken away several times for drunk driving was arrested in Illinois Monday night after officers found her intoxicated at a gas station, with an open bottle of whiskey, trying to fill her tank up with kerosene.
A Washington woman discovered her parents' OB/GYN is actually her biological father after receiving DNA sample results from Ancestry.com.
Two law enforcement officials say a shooting that wounded three people at YouTube headquarters in California is being investigated as a domestic dispute.
A teenager sang the theme from the television show "Cops" after he was arrested following a chase in New Jersey.
A new large study suggests infants who are given antacids like Zantac or Pepcid are more likely to develop childhood allergies, perhaps because these drugs may alter their gut bacteria.
Volunteers hold Easter basket giveaway at Garfield School.
Authorities say about 30 dogs are believed to have died in an early morning fire at a boarding kennel in western Michigan.
Adnan Syed has sat behind bars for years serving a life sentence in the 1999 killing of his high school sweetheart.
An alleged street race was caught on camera by a KULR-8 viewer Tuesday evening. We brought you that story Wednesday night. Two drivers were caught on camera allegedly street racing on 19th and Broadwater Avenue Tuesday evening.
After the city's zoning commission denied Darcey Frewin's request to allow a 16,500 square foot gymnastics school on Avenue C and 41st Street West, she started looking at other options which led to leasing this 14,075 square foot space at Rimrock mall.
Belgrade schools are closed Friday due to what the superintendent is calling a "credible threat."
Snow is just part of living in the Magic City, but many folks are saying they're just tired of it by now.
BOZEMAN- An "active clandestine meth lab" was removed from a hotel after police received a tip at 2 AM Wednesday.
A Minnesota woman who has had her license taken away several times for drunk driving was arrested in Illinois Monday night after officers found her intoxicated at a gas station, with an open bottle of whiskey, trying to fill her tank up with kerosene.
Officers confirm the standoff started Wednesday night and is over as of Thursday morning.
HAMILTON - Ravalli County authorities are investigating the recent disappearance and death of two miniature beagles. A Hamilton woman first reported the dogs missing in January of this year; the pair were a male and then-pregnant female. In late March, the dog's bodies were found in the Lake Como area. Investigators are treating the incident as a possible crime. It's also believed that the female dog delivered and nursed the puppies, who would be 7-8 weeks old by now. Sheriff Stev...
