Bureau of Land Management is cautiously optimistic for upcoming fire season

Winter still has a firm grasp on the Treasure State but now is the time when we start to think about fire season.

We're right on the edge of setting a new record for snowfall accumulation in Billings.

So will all of that winter moisture help us out this summer?

Melissa Scavelli sat down with Al Nash from the Bureau of Land Management to get his thoughts on the potential for this year's fire season.

Nash said right now they're cautiously optimistic.

To make that statement Nash said they had to look at several different long range models.

He said they try not to compare fire seasons but a possible comparison can be made with the 2014 fire season which came after one of the snowier seasons in Montana record keeping history.

Back in the 2013-2014 season Billings saw 103.5 inches of snow and as of Friday, April 6th Billings is up to 102.4 inches.

Great Falls is also in the midst of their snowiest season with 94.5 inches as of April 6th and only saw 72.7 inches in 2013-2014.

Missoula saw 65.7 inches in 2013-2014 and is only up to 53.2 inches so far this year.

Nash said it's difficult to make predictions for fire season because we can have all of the snowfall we've seen this season but if the moisture doesn't follow in the spring and summer then that can make for a bad fire season.

He said the fire season following the heavy snowfall in 2013-2014 was relatively quiet but he's hesitant to compare the two seasons.

Nash said, "It's challenging to say here's how one particular year compared to another. We look at it that we prepare for an average season every year, recognize that a good, wet winter might be a good indicator but we don't hang our hat on it."

One thing Nash said they're watching is the drought in North Eastern Montana.

The drought is more persistent currently than at this time last year which Nash said could cause fires to spark earlier on in the season.

For Western Montana, which was devastated by fires last season, he said people should remain prepared.

The National Interagency Fire Center predicted that significant wildland fire potential could be above normal starting in July.

This is due to the Climate Prediction Center's outlook for above average temperatures and below average precipitation.

With all of that said, Nash said a wet winter is a good omen but we still need to be prepared and make sure we're not caught off guard.