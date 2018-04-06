Spring Creek Coal Mine scoping begins - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Spring Creek Coal Mine scoping begins

By KULR-8 News Staff
HELENA (AP) -

The Montana Department for Environmental Quality is preparing to reveal major revisions at the Spring Creek Coal Mine.

Under the Montana Environmental Policy Act, MEPA is preparing an impact statement which analyzes the potential impacts of a proposed revision within the mines permit boundaries.

The first phase, is to determine the scope.

DEQ is asking for comments from federal, tribal, state and local governments to identify issues likely to involve other significant impacts and possible alternatives.

The scoping period begins April 6th, and ends May 7th.

There will be an open house and public scoping meeting on April 18th, from 5 to 7-30 pm at Hardin High School. 

