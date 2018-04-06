Briana Monte

Briana was born and raised in a small town called Reedley, Ca. After graduating high school she moved to Fresno, California to attend school at California State University Fresno. She graduated from Fresno State in 2015 with a bachelor's degree in journalism, with an emphasis in print.

After graduating college, Briana decided she wanted to go into broadcasting and worked for KSEE 24, CBS 47, and Telemundo 51 in Fresno as a production assistant. After working there for a year, she moved to the Magic City to pursue her career in reporting.