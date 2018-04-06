Lori Buhring comes to KULR-8 as a multimedia journalist and sports reporter. She spent nearly three years in Jackson, Mississippi as a news producer before coming to Billings.

Lori was born and raised in the Port City, also known as Mobile, Alabama. She attended the University of South Alabama where she received her Bachelors in broadcast journalism.

When it comes to football, Lori roots for the Alabama Crimson Tide, South Alabama Jaguars, and New Orleans Saints. She’s also a fan of UCONN women’s basketball, the Chicago Blackhawks, and the New York Yankees.

Lori’s hobbies include hanging out with friends, going on adventures, petting cats, going to sporting events, and working out.