Scoping meeting for Environmental Impact Statement of a proposed mine plan revision

Press Release from Montana Department of Environmental Equality
HARDIN, Mont. -

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is preparing an environmental impact statement under the Montana Environmental Policy Act for a major revision at the Spring Creek Coal Mine proposed by Spring Creek Coal, LLC. The EIS will analyze the potential impacts of a proposed revision within the mine’s permit boundary and serve as the MEPA review for other potential permits that may be issued by DEQ.

The first phase in preparing an EIS is to determine the scope. DEQ is asking for comments from federal, tribal, state and local governments and interested persons and groups that help identify issues likely to involve significant impacts and possible alternatives to be considered in the EIS. 

The scoping period will begin April 6, 2018, and end May 7, 2018. DEQ is hosting an open house and public scoping meeting to provide the public with information on the proposed project and an opportunity to submit written and/or oral comments. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 18 from 5-7:30 pm at the Hardin High School, 721 N Miles Ave, in Hardin. The open house portion of the meeting will be from 5:00 to 6:00 pm. A presentation from DEQ regarding the EIS and permitting process will begin at 6:00 pm, followed by the opportunity for the public to provide oral and/or written testimony. Scoping comments must be received by May 7, 2018. Written comments should be submitted to Jen Lane, DEQ Director's Office, PO Box 200901, Helena, MT 59620-0901. Comments may also be submitted electronically through the DEQ Comment Portal at  http://svc.mt.gov/deq/publiccomment/.

The Spring Creek Mine is in the southeast corner of Big Horn County, approximately sixteen miles north of the Montana-Wyoming state line. The proposed revision would add approximately 68 million tons of recoverable coal reserves inside the current permit boundary at the Spring Creek Mine and extend mine life from 2022 to 2027.

DEQ will make reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities who wish to participate in the scoping meeting. If you require an accommodation, please contact Jen Lane at 406-444-4956 or jlane2@mt.gov.

