Montana high court weighs ban on religious school tax credit

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Supreme Court will consider whether a tax credit program discriminates against religious schools.



The Republican-led Legislature in 2015 approved the program as an alternative to a school voucher program.



It gives individuals up to $150 in tax credits for donations made to scholarship programs for private schools or innovative educational programs in public schools.



But the state Department of Revenue said private religious schools could not participate because the Montana Constitution strictly prohibits aid to religious schools.



Three parents whose children go to Christian schools sued. A Kalispell judge last year struck down the revenue department's religious school exclusion.



The department appealed to the high court in a case that has drawn national attention.



The Supreme Court hears arguments Friday in Missoula.

