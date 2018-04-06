Senator Tester introduces Bill to Increase grants to help police fight growing drug problem

An energy conference in Billings features a keynote speaker who's a former heavy hitter in politics and the energy industry.
The scoping period will begin April 6, 2018, and end May 7, 2018. DEQ is hosting an open house and public scoping meeting to provide the public with information on the proposed project and an opportunity to submit written and/or oral comments.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester joined Billings law enforcement officers, health care experts, and community leaders to announce new legislation that will combat rising crime and drug use in Montana.
For the first time since a deliberate homicide conviction in 2015, William Cunningham has an opportunity to spend a night outside of a jail cell.
After the city's zoning commission denied Darcey Frewin's request to allow a 16,500 square foot gymnastics school on Avenue C and 41st Street West, she started looking at other options which led to leasing this 14,075 square foot space at Rimrock mall.
The scoping period will begin April 6, 2018, and end May 7, 2018. DEQ is hosting an open house and public scoping meeting to provide the public with information on the proposed project and an opportunity to submit written and/or oral comments.
Superbugs have not only concerned scientists for several years but has also plagued the public as well. These antibacterial strains have been found in 27 states so far, but concerns are growing and scientists are now referring to them as “nightmare bacteria”. Antibacterial strains are killing 23,000 Americans each and every year. Roughly 10% of the people tested carry this bacteria, and of that 10%, none showed any signs or symptoms. The CDC warned this...
The Montana Supreme Court will consider whether a tax credit program discriminates against religious schools.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester joined Billings law enforcement officers, health care experts, and community leaders to announce new legislation that will combat rising crime and drug use in Montana.
Belgrade schools are closed Friday due to what the superintendent is calling a "credible threat."
An alleged street race was caught on camera by a KULR-8 viewer Tuesday evening. We brought you that story Wednesday night. Two drivers were caught on camera allegedly street racing on 19th and Broadwater Avenue Tuesday evening.
After the city's zoning commission denied Darcey Frewin's request to allow a 16,500 square foot gymnastics school on Avenue C and 41st Street West, she started looking at other options which led to leasing this 14,075 square foot space at Rimrock mall.
Belgrade schools are closed Friday due to what the superintendent is calling a "credible threat."
Snow is just part of living in the Magic City, but many folks are saying they're just tired of it by now.
BOZEMAN- An "active clandestine meth lab" was removed from a hotel after police received a tip at 2 AM Wednesday.
A Minnesota woman who has had her license taken away several times for drunk driving was arrested in Illinois Monday night after officers found her intoxicated at a gas station, with an open bottle of whiskey, trying to fill her tank up with kerosene.
Officers confirm the standoff started Wednesday night and is over as of Thursday morning.
HAMILTON - Ravalli County authorities are investigating the recent disappearance and death of two miniature beagles. A Hamilton woman first reported the dogs missing in January of this year; the pair were a male and then-pregnant female. In late March, the dog's bodies were found in the Lake Como area. Investigators are treating the incident as a possible crime. It's also believed that the female dog delivered and nursed the puppies, who would be 7-8 weeks old by now. Sheriff Stev...
