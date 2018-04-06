William Cunningham Granted bond while awaiting new trial on deli - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

William Cunningham Granted bond while awaiting new trial on deliberate homicide charges

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
William Cunningham appears for a bond hearing by CCTV. William Cunningham appears for a bond hearing by CCTV.

For the first time since a deliberate homicide conviction in 2015, William Cunningham has an opportunity to spend a night outside of a jail cell.

On Friday, Yellowstone County District Judge Donald Harris signed a bond agreement in the case for $500,000. If Cunningham makes bond he will be required to wear a GPS device.

Cunningham was returned to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility earlier this week after the Montana Supreme Court granted his request for a new trial.

Cunningham was convicted of killing his friend Nathan Horn on March 27, 2015.

Cunningham admitted during the trial to cutting Nathan Horn's throat stating he was acting in self-defense.

In June of 2015, Cunningham was sentenced to 80 years in state prison.

Since that time, Cunningham and his attorney's have fought to overcome that trial.

The case eventually made it's way to the Montana Supreme Court which ruled last month that there were errors made during the initial trial.

The Montana Supreme Court stated those errors deprived Cunningham the opportunity to have a fair trial.

Among the errors cited: The defense was not allowed to present evidence regarding statements made by the victim to Cunningham before the altercation.

Those statements may have shown that Cunningham was justified in his use of force.

Another issue was the testimony of Dr. Thomas Bennett. 

Bennett served as the states chief expert witness in the case. 

The defense attempted to impeach Bennett for allegations of mishandling several unrelated autopsies.

The final issue cited by the Supreme Court is the possibility that a juror was identified by the media prior to the trial's conclusion.

There was a concern raised by Cunningham that the jury may have been intimidated causing prejudice and leading to the conviction.

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Panel looks at University of Montana programs

    Panel looks at University of Montana programs

    Friday, April 6 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-04-06 17:44:42 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - About 47 percent of the programs offered by the University of Montana are being reviewed for reorganization, curtailment or measures to make them more cost-efficient.

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - About 47 percent of the programs offered by the University of Montana are being reviewed for reorganization, curtailment or measures to make them more cost-efficient.

  • NIKE chief operating officer speaking at UM Commencement

    NIKE chief operating officer speaking at UM Commencement

    Friday, April 6 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-04-06 17:44:11 GMT

    The chief operating officer for NIKE will speak at the University of Montana's Commencement ceremonies this spring.

    The chief operating officer for NIKE will speak at the University of Montana's Commencement ceremonies this spring.

  • William Cunningham Granted bond while awaiting new trial on deliberate homicide charges

    William Cunningham Granted bond while awaiting new trial on deliberate homicide charges

    Friday, April 6 2018 1:34 PM EDT2018-04-06 17:34:18 GMT
    William Cunningham appears for a bond hearing by CCTV.William Cunningham appears for a bond hearing by CCTV.

    For the first time since a deliberate homicide conviction in 2015, William Cunningham has an opportunity to spend a night outside of a jail cell. 

    For the first time since a deliberate homicide conviction in 2015, William Cunningham has an opportunity to spend a night outside of a jail cell. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Billings Police Department discusses street racing within the city limits

    Billings Police Department discusses street racing within the city limits

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:48 AM EDT2018-04-06 04:48:16 GMT

    An alleged street race was caught on camera by a KULR-8 viewer Tuesday evening. We brought you that story Wednesday night. Two drivers were caught on camera allegedly street racing on 19th and Broadwater Avenue Tuesday evening.

    An alleged street race was caught on camera by a KULR-8 viewer Tuesday evening. We brought you that story Wednesday night. Two drivers were caught on camera allegedly street racing on 19th and Broadwater Avenue Tuesday evening.

  • New gymnastics school set to open at Rimrock mall

    New gymnastics school set to open at Rimrock mall

    Friday, April 6 2018 1:29 PM EDT2018-04-06 17:29:17 GMT
    Darcey FrewinDarcey Frewin

    After the city's zoning commission denied Darcey Frewin's request to allow a 16,500 square foot gymnastics school on Avenue C and 41st Street West, she started looking at other options which led to leasing this 14,075 square foot space at Rimrock mall. 

    After the city's zoning commission denied Darcey Frewin's request to allow a 16,500 square foot gymnastics school on Avenue C and 41st Street West, she started looking at other options which led to leasing this 14,075 square foot space at Rimrock mall. 

  • April 1955 snowstorm keeps record as 'worst snowstorm in Billings history'

    April 1955 snowstorm keeps record as 'worst snowstorm in Billings history'

    Thursday, April 5 2018 8:07 PM EDT2018-04-06 00:07:09 GMT

    Snow is just part of living in the Magic City, but many folks are saying they're just tired of it by now.

    Snow is just part of living in the Magic City, but many folks are saying they're just tired of it by now.

  • Belgrade Schools closed Friday

    Belgrade Schools closed Friday

    Friday, April 6 2018 10:12 AM EDT2018-04-06 14:12:00 GMT

    Belgrade schools are closed Friday due to what the superintendent is calling a "credible threat."  

    Belgrade schools are closed Friday due to what the superintendent is calling a "credible threat."  

  • 'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested trying to fill her gas tank with kerosene

    'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested trying to fill her gas tank with kerosene

    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:52 PM EDT2018-04-05 18:52:49 GMT
    PHOTOS: Riverside PolicePHOTOS: Riverside Police
    PHOTOS: Riverside PolicePHOTOS: Riverside Police

    A Minnesota woman who has had her license taken away several times for drunk driving was arrested in Illinois Monday night after officers found her intoxicated at a gas station, with an open bottle of whiskey, trying to fill her tank up with kerosene.

    A Minnesota woman who has had her license taken away several times for drunk driving was arrested in Illinois Monday night after officers found her intoxicated at a gas station, with an open bottle of whiskey, trying to fill her tank up with kerosene.

  • Meth lab discovered in Bozeman hotel

    Meth lab discovered in Bozeman hotel

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-04-04 18:28:04 GMT
    Missouri River Drug Task ForceMissouri River Drug Task Force

    BOZEMAN- An "active clandestine meth lab" was removed from a hotel after police received a tip at 2 AM Wednesday. 

    BOZEMAN- An "active clandestine meth lab" was removed from a hotel after police received a tip at 2 AM Wednesday. 

  • Four people arrested after overnight standoff in Busby

    Four people arrested after overnight standoff in Busby

    Thursday, April 5 2018 6:53 AM EDT2018-04-05 10:53:10 GMT

    Officers confirm the standoff started Wednesday night and is over as of Thursday morning. 

    Officers confirm the standoff started Wednesday night and is over as of Thursday morning. 

  • Ravalli County investigating alleged theft and killing of pet beagles

    Ravalli County investigating alleged theft and killing of pet beagles

    Thursday, April 5 2018 7:50 PM EDT2018-04-05 23:50:45 GMT

    HAMILTON - Ravalli County authorities are investigating the recent disappearance and death of two miniature beagles. A Hamilton woman first reported the dogs missing in January of this year; the pair were a male and then-pregnant female. In late March, the dog's bodies were found in the Lake Como area. Investigators are treating the incident as a possible crime. It's also believed that the female dog delivered and nursed the puppies, who would be 7-8 weeks old by now. Sheriff Stev...

    HAMILTON - Ravalli County authorities are investigating the recent disappearance and death of two miniature beagles. A Hamilton woman first reported the dogs missing in January of this year; the pair were a male and then-pregnant female. In late March, the dog's bodies were found in the Lake Como area. Investigators are treating the incident as a possible crime. It's also believed that the female dog delivered and nursed the puppies, who would be 7-8 weeks old by now. Sheriff Stev...