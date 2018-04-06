William Cunningham Granted bond while awaiting new trial on deliberate homicide charges

For the first time since a deliberate homicide conviction in 2015, William Cunningham has an opportunity to spend a night outside of a jail cell.

On Friday, Yellowstone County District Judge Donald Harris signed a bond agreement in the case for $500,000. If Cunningham makes bond he will be required to wear a GPS device.

Cunningham was returned to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility earlier this week after the Montana Supreme Court granted his request for a new trial.

Cunningham was convicted of killing his friend Nathan Horn on March 27, 2015.

Cunningham admitted during the trial to cutting Nathan Horn's throat stating he was acting in self-defense.

In June of 2015, Cunningham was sentenced to 80 years in state prison.

Since that time, Cunningham and his attorney's have fought to overcome that trial.

The case eventually made it's way to the Montana Supreme Court which ruled last month that there were errors made during the initial trial.

The Montana Supreme Court stated those errors deprived Cunningham the opportunity to have a fair trial.

Among the errors cited: The defense was not allowed to present evidence regarding statements made by the victim to Cunningham before the altercation.

Those statements may have shown that Cunningham was justified in his use of force.

Another issue was the testimony of Dr. Thomas Bennett.

Bennett served as the states chief expert witness in the case.

The defense attempted to impeach Bennett for allegations of mishandling several unrelated autopsies.

The final issue cited by the Supreme Court is the possibility that a juror was identified by the media prior to the trial's conclusion.

There was a concern raised by Cunningham that the jury may have been intimidated causing prejudice and leading to the conviction.