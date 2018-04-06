William Cunningham Granted bond while awaiting new trial on deliberate homicide charges

For the first time since a deliberate homicide conviction in 2015, William Cunningham has an opportunity to spend a night outside of a jail cell.
For the first time since a deliberate homicide conviction in 2015, William Cunningham has an opportunity to spend a night outside of a jail cell.
After the city's zoning commission denied Darcey Frewin's request to allow a 16,500 square foot gymnastics school on Avenue C and 41st Street West, she started looking at other options which led to leasing this 14,075 square foot space at Rimrock mall.
After the city's zoning commission denied Darcey Frewin's request to allow a 16,500 square foot gymnastics school on Avenue C and 41st Street West, she started looking at other options which led to leasing this 14,075 square foot space at Rimrock mall.
A Laurel man convicted of killing his friend is back in the Yellowstone County jail and could be free on bond as soon as Friday.
A Laurel man convicted of killing his friend is back in the Yellowstone County jail and could be free on bond as soon as Friday.
An alleged street race was caught on camera by a KULR-8 viewer Tuesday evening. We brought you that story Wednesday night. Two drivers were caught on camera allegedly street racing on 19th and Broadwater Avenue Tuesday evening.
An alleged street race was caught on camera by a KULR-8 viewer Tuesday evening. We brought you that story Wednesday night. Two drivers were caught on camera allegedly street racing on 19th and Broadwater Avenue Tuesday evening.
Voters in Lockwood will soon mail in their ballots for or against a proposition to build a brand-new high school.
Voters in Lockwood will soon mail in their ballots for or against a proposition to build a brand-new high school.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - About 47 percent of the programs offered by the University of Montana are being reviewed for reorganization, curtailment or measures to make them more cost-efficient.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - About 47 percent of the programs offered by the University of Montana are being reviewed for reorganization, curtailment or measures to make them more cost-efficient.
The chief operating officer for NIKE will speak at the University of Montana's Commencement ceremonies this spring.
The chief operating officer for NIKE will speak at the University of Montana's Commencement ceremonies this spring.
For the first time since a deliberate homicide conviction in 2015, William Cunningham has an opportunity to spend a night outside of a jail cell.
For the first time since a deliberate homicide conviction in 2015, William Cunningham has an opportunity to spend a night outside of a jail cell.
Helena Industries, which provides services for hundreds of Montana residents with disabilities, has announced it will close April 13.
Helena Industries, which provides services for hundreds of Montana residents with disabilities, has announced it will close April 13.
An alleged street race was caught on camera by a KULR-8 viewer Tuesday evening. We brought you that story Wednesday night. Two drivers were caught on camera allegedly street racing on 19th and Broadwater Avenue Tuesday evening.
An alleged street race was caught on camera by a KULR-8 viewer Tuesday evening. We brought you that story Wednesday night. Two drivers were caught on camera allegedly street racing on 19th and Broadwater Avenue Tuesday evening.
After the city's zoning commission denied Darcey Frewin's request to allow a 16,500 square foot gymnastics school on Avenue C and 41st Street West, she started looking at other options which led to leasing this 14,075 square foot space at Rimrock mall.
After the city's zoning commission denied Darcey Frewin's request to allow a 16,500 square foot gymnastics school on Avenue C and 41st Street West, she started looking at other options which led to leasing this 14,075 square foot space at Rimrock mall.
Snow is just part of living in the Magic City, but many folks are saying they're just tired of it by now.
Snow is just part of living in the Magic City, but many folks are saying they're just tired of it by now.
Belgrade schools are closed Friday due to what the superintendent is calling a "credible threat."
Belgrade schools are closed Friday due to what the superintendent is calling a "credible threat."
A Minnesota woman who has had her license taken away several times for drunk driving was arrested in Illinois Monday night after officers found her intoxicated at a gas station, with an open bottle of whiskey, trying to fill her tank up with kerosene.
A Minnesota woman who has had her license taken away several times for drunk driving was arrested in Illinois Monday night after officers found her intoxicated at a gas station, with an open bottle of whiskey, trying to fill her tank up with kerosene.
BOZEMAN- An "active clandestine meth lab" was removed from a hotel after police received a tip at 2 AM Wednesday.
BOZEMAN- An "active clandestine meth lab" was removed from a hotel after police received a tip at 2 AM Wednesday.
Officers confirm the standoff started Wednesday night and is over as of Thursday morning.
Officers confirm the standoff started Wednesday night and is over as of Thursday morning.
HAMILTON - Ravalli County authorities are investigating the recent disappearance and death of two miniature beagles. A Hamilton woman first reported the dogs missing in January of this year; the pair were a male and then-pregnant female. In late March, the dog's bodies were found in the Lake Como area. Investigators are treating the incident as a possible crime. It's also believed that the female dog delivered and nursed the puppies, who would be 7-8 weeks old by now. Sheriff Stev...
HAMILTON - Ravalli County authorities are investigating the recent disappearance and death of two miniature beagles. A Hamilton woman first reported the dogs missing in January of this year; the pair were a male and then-pregnant female. In late March, the dog's bodies were found in the Lake Como area. Investigators are treating the incident as a possible crime. It's also believed that the female dog delivered and nursed the puppies, who would be 7-8 weeks old by now. Sheriff Stev...