Superbugs have not only concerned scientists for several years but has also plagued the public as well. These antibacterial strains have been found in 27 states so far, but concerns are growing and scientists are now referring to them as “nightmare bacteria”.

Antibacterial strains are killing 23,000 Americans each and every year.

Roughly 10% of the people tested carry this bacteria, and of that 10%, none showed any signs or symptoms.

The CDC warned this past Tuesday that they have discovered just over 220 cases of what they refer to as “unusual resistance genes” in germs.

Here’s how this all started. Doctor’s used to prescribe antibiotics for almost anything; ranging from the common cold to a bad infection. This caused bacteria to mutate and develop a tolerance to the antibiotics. The trend snowballed and well… now we have Superbugs.

Being immune to most, if not all antibiotics, these Superbugs seem impossible to cure, much less protect yourself against. But according to April Woods-Tatarka, Manager of Quality and Infection Prevention at Benefis hospital, the solution is much simpler than you think.

"Best way to prevent you getting sick or spreading your illness to other people are really good basic hand hygiene. That is the number one way we prevent ourselves from getting sick or spreading it to other people. If you are sick, stay at home, don’t go to work, you know; stay kind of out of the store if you can. Until you feel better"

There are several measures in place to help stop the spread of Superbugs, ranging from devices emitting UV rays to kill anything on a microscopic level to the work on a newly discovered antibiotic known as Teixobactin (texo-bactin).

The CDC also says that you can protect yourself by simply washing your hands and disinfecting any cuts.