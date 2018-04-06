Billings Police Department discusses street racing within the city limits

An alleged street race was caught on camera by a KULR-8 viewer Tuesday evening. We brought you that story Wednesday night. Two drivers were caught on camera allegedly street racing on 19th and Broadwater Avenue Tuesday evening.
An alleged street race was caught on camera by a KULR-8 viewer Tuesday evening. We brought you that story Wednesday night. Two drivers were caught on camera allegedly street racing on 19th and Broadwater Avenue Tuesday evening.
Voters in Lockwood will soon mail in their ballots for or against a proposition to build a brand-new high school.
Voters in Lockwood will soon mail in their ballots for or against a proposition to build a brand-new high school.
After the city's zoning commission denied Darcey Frewin's request to allow a 16,500 square foot gymnastics school on Avenue C and 41st Street West, she started looking at other options which led to leasing this 14,075 square foot space at Rimrock mall.
After the city's zoning commission denied Darcey Frewin's request to allow a 16,500 square foot gymnastics school on Avenue C and 41st Street West, she started looking at other options which led to leasing this 14,075 square foot space at Rimrock mall.
Snow is just part of living in the Magic City, but many folks are saying they're just tired of it by now.
Snow is just part of living in the Magic City, but many folks are saying they're just tired of it by now.
An alleged street race was caught on camera by a KULR-8 viewer Tuesday evening. We brought you that story Wednesday night. Two drivers were caught on camera allegedly street racing on 19th and Broadwater Avenue Tuesday evening.
An alleged street race was caught on camera by a KULR-8 viewer Tuesday evening. We brought you that story Wednesday night. Two drivers were caught on camera allegedly street racing on 19th and Broadwater Avenue Tuesday evening.
After the city's zoning commission denied Darcey Frewin's request to allow a 16,500 square foot gymnastics school on Avenue C and 41st Street West, she started looking at other options which led to leasing this 14,075 square foot space at Rimrock mall.
After the city's zoning commission denied Darcey Frewin's request to allow a 16,500 square foot gymnastics school on Avenue C and 41st Street West, she started looking at other options which led to leasing this 14,075 square foot space at Rimrock mall.
HAMILTON - Ravalli County authorities are investigating the recent disappearance and death of two miniature beagles. A Hamilton woman first reported the dogs missing in January of this year; the pair were a male and then-pregnant female. In late March, the dog's bodies were found in the Lake Como area. Investigators are treating the incident as a possible crime. It's also believed that the female dog delivered and nursed the puppies, who would be 7-8 weeks old by now. Sheriff Stev...
HAMILTON - Ravalli County authorities are investigating the recent disappearance and death of two miniature beagles. A Hamilton woman first reported the dogs missing in January of this year; the pair were a male and then-pregnant female. In late March, the dog's bodies were found in the Lake Como area. Investigators are treating the incident as a possible crime. It's also believed that the female dog delivered and nursed the puppies, who would be 7-8 weeks old by now. Sheriff Stev...
Joseph Allan Counts is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old girl.
Joseph Allan Counts is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old girl.
BOZEMAN- An "active clandestine meth lab" was removed from a hotel after police received a tip at 2 AM Wednesday.
BOZEMAN- An "active clandestine meth lab" was removed from a hotel after police received a tip at 2 AM Wednesday.
Officers confirm the standoff started Wednesday night and is over as of Thursday morning.
Officers confirm the standoff started Wednesday night and is over as of Thursday morning.
Snow is just part of living in the Magic City, but many folks are saying they're just tired of it by now.
Snow is just part of living in the Magic City, but many folks are saying they're just tired of it by now.
What appeared to be a race on Broadwater, Avenue is caught on camera showing one of the vehicles spinning out of control.
What appeared to be a race on Broadwater, Avenue is caught on camera showing one of the vehicles spinning out of control.