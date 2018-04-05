Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man

By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
GREYCLIFF, Mont. -

The Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to locate a missing man.

28-year-old Bryce Arneson of the Bozeman/Ennis area.

He was last seen driving his vehicle March 30th.

According to the Sheriff's office, Arneson is believed to be the person reported driving erratically March 30th near Greycliff.

As Montana Highway Patrol officers attempted to make a stop the driver of the vehicle fled.

The driver proceeded to drive through private property and fences eluding law enforcement.

Due to poor weather the pursuit ended and was picked up the next morning.

Arneson's vehicle was found in a creek near the search area from the night before.

Investigators believed he fled on foot.

A missing person's report was filed by his mother on Monday which prompted a second search of the creek where the vehicle was found.

Investigators plan to resume search efforts after the weather improves.

Meanwhile, if you have any information on Arneson's location you are asked to contact the Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office at 406-932-5143.

