Preview: Lockwood Bond Vote for High School - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Preview: Lockwood Bond Vote for High School

Posted: Updated:
LOCKWOOD, Mont. -

Next month, Lockwood voters will decide if they want a new high school for the town. Voters in Lockwood overwhelmingly voted for the expansion proposition in November 2017. 69% to be more precise. What the board has now put forward is the bond to build the school.

Tobin Novasio says officials started a process of conducting community listening sessions to see what priorities residents have for the potential 159,000 sq. ft. high school. He told KULR-8, “Things like gym space, career and tech ED. We've got all the things built in there for safety. An Auditorium with 700 seats so our music programs will have that type of respect they deserve instead of performing in a gymnasium. We'll have a sports stadium for football, soccer, and track.” Novasio also explained that new sidewalks along campus as well as 600 additional parking spots will be added. Improvements to traffic along Highway 87 are also expected.

The price tag for the new high school would be $49 million. Novasio said worst case scenario, voters could pay $21 per month. If the bond passes, Lockwood will become a K-12 district on July 1st. “Even though our students would continue to attend School District 2 while our building is being built, all of those tax monies will come to Lockwood and then we would go ahead and pay tuition to School District 2.”

If everything is passed, Novasio explained that the district hopes to break ground by this time next year. “The hope would be that we would open in the fall of 2021 and initially we would probably just start with freshmen and sophomore students that first year. And then, add a grade level each year.”

Important dates regarding the vote:

April 20 – Ballots will be mailed

May 8 – Bond Election

The final design of the high school will begin once the bond passes. Construction would begin in 2019 with the hope that the school would open in 2021.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man

    Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man

    Thursday, April 5 2018 8:12 PM EDT2018-04-06 00:12:25 GMT
    The Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to locate a missing man. 28-year-old Bryce Arneson of the Bozeman/Ennis area. He was last seen driving his vehicle March 30th. According to the Sheriff's office, Arneson is believed to be the person reported driving erratically March 30th near Greycliff. As Montana Highway Patrol officers attempted to make a stop the driver of the vehicle fled. The driver proceeded to drive through private property and fences eluding...
    The Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to locate a missing man. 28-year-old Bryce Arneson of the Bozeman/Ennis area. He was last seen driving his vehicle March 30th. According to the Sheriff's office, Arneson is believed to be the person reported driving erratically March 30th near Greycliff. As Montana Highway Patrol officers attempted to make a stop the driver of the vehicle fled. The driver proceeded to drive through private property and fences eluding...

  • New gymnastics school set to open at Rimrock mall

    New gymnastics school set to open at Rimrock mall

    Thursday, April 5 2018 8:09 PM EDT2018-04-06 00:09:42 GMT
    Darcey FrewinDarcey Frewin

    After the city's zoning commission denied Darcey Frewin's request to allow a 16,500 square foot gymnastics school on Avenue C and 41st Street West, she started looking at other options which led to leasing this 14,075 square foot space at Rimrock mall. 

    After the city's zoning commission denied Darcey Frewin's request to allow a 16,500 square foot gymnastics school on Avenue C and 41st Street West, she started looking at other options which led to leasing this 14,075 square foot space at Rimrock mall. 

  • Preview: Lockwood Bond Vote for High School

    Preview: Lockwood Bond Vote for High School

    Thursday, April 5 2018 8:08 PM EDT2018-04-06 00:08:07 GMT

    Voters in Lockwood will soon mail in their ballots for or against a proposition to build a brand-new high school.

    Voters in Lockwood will soon mail in their ballots for or against a proposition to build a brand-new high school.

    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man

    Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man

    Thursday, April 5 2018 8:12 PM EDT2018-04-06 00:12:25 GMT
    The Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to locate a missing man. 28-year-old Bryce Arneson of the Bozeman/Ennis area. He was last seen driving his vehicle March 30th. According to the Sheriff's office, Arneson is believed to be the person reported driving erratically March 30th near Greycliff. As Montana Highway Patrol officers attempted to make a stop the driver of the vehicle fled. The driver proceeded to drive through private property and fences eluding...
    The Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to locate a missing man. 28-year-old Bryce Arneson of the Bozeman/Ennis area. He was last seen driving his vehicle March 30th. According to the Sheriff's office, Arneson is believed to be the person reported driving erratically March 30th near Greycliff. As Montana Highway Patrol officers attempted to make a stop the driver of the vehicle fled. The driver proceeded to drive through private property and fences eluding...

  • Preview: Lockwood Bond Vote for High School

    Preview: Lockwood Bond Vote for High School

    Thursday, April 5 2018 8:08 PM EDT2018-04-06 00:08:07 GMT

    Voters in Lockwood will soon mail in their ballots for or against a proposition to build a brand-new high school.

    Voters in Lockwood will soon mail in their ballots for or against a proposition to build a brand-new high school.

  • April 1955 snowstorm keeps record as 'worst snowstorm in Billings history'

    April 1955 snowstorm keeps record as 'worst snowstorm in Billings history'

    Thursday, April 5 2018 8:07 PM EDT2018-04-06 00:07:09 GMT

    Snow is just part of living in the Magic City, but many folks are saying they're just tired of it by now.

    Snow is just part of living in the Magic City, but many folks are saying they're just tired of it by now.

    •   

  • Most Popular