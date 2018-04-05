Preview: Lockwood Bond Vote for High School

Next month, Lockwood voters will decide if they want a new high school for the town. Voters in Lockwood overwhelmingly voted for the expansion proposition in November 2017. 69% to be more precise. What the board has now put forward is the bond to build the school.

Tobin Novasio says officials started a process of conducting community listening sessions to see what priorities residents have for the potential 159,000 sq. ft. high school. He told KULR-8, “Things like gym space, career and tech ED. We've got all the things built in there for safety. An Auditorium with 700 seats so our music programs will have that type of respect they deserve instead of performing in a gymnasium. We'll have a sports stadium for football, soccer, and track.” Novasio also explained that new sidewalks along campus as well as 600 additional parking spots will be added. Improvements to traffic along Highway 87 are also expected.

The price tag for the new high school would be $49 million. Novasio said worst case scenario, voters could pay $21 per month. If the bond passes, Lockwood will become a K-12 district on July 1st. “Even though our students would continue to attend School District 2 while our building is being built, all of those tax monies will come to Lockwood and then we would go ahead and pay tuition to School District 2.”

If everything is passed, Novasio explained that the district hopes to break ground by this time next year. “The hope would be that we would open in the fall of 2021 and initially we would probably just start with freshmen and sophomore students that first year. And then, add a grade level each year.”

Important dates regarding the vote:

April 20 – Ballots will be mailed

May 8 – Bond Election

The final design of the high school will begin once the bond passes. Construction would begin in 2019 with the hope that the school would open in 2021.