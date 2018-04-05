New charges filed against man accused of beheading Native American

The Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to locate a missing man. 28-year-old Bryce Arneson of the Bozeman/Ennis area. He was last seen driving his vehicle March 30th. According to the Sheriff's office, Arneson is believed to be the person reported driving erratically March 30th near Greycliff. As Montana Highway Patrol officers attempted to make a stop the driver of the vehicle fled. The driver proceeded to drive through private property and fences eluding...

