New charges filed against man accused of beheading Native American

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

There are new charges filed in a case that left one man dead and beheaded in Billings last year.

The victim in that case was Myron Knight. Now, one of the men charged in that homicide has new charges filed against him.

If you recall, Donald Cherry and Jeffrey Haverty are facing charges for the murder of Myron Knight. Donald Cherry has new charges he is now facing.

According to an affidavit, Cherry had a video conversation with his 22-year-old girlfriend on January 15th at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.
Cherry asked his girlfriend to find a witness for him because he did not "...think it's going to be enough that me and you say I didn't do it".

The affidavit reports another incident that occurred on January 23rd of this year. The girlfriend had her 3rd video visit with Cherry where he showed her a paragraph from his affidavit and described her statement to the detectives.

Cherry said "I know some things are just not right in your head sometimes". He then told her to look into his eyes, he stared directly at the camera, and said "I know you don't remember right". He then winked his right eye.

Cherry is being charged with tampering with witnesses and informants, he is also being charged with intimidation.

