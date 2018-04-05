April 1955 snowstorm keeps record as 'worst snowstorm in Billings history'

After the city's zoning commission denied Darcey Frewin's request to allow a 16,500 square foot gymnastics school on Avenue C and 41st Street West, she started looking at other options which led to leasing this 14,075 square foot space at Rimrock mall.
Voters in Lockwood will soon mail in their ballots for or against a proposition to build a brand-new high school.
Snow is just part of living in the Magic City, but many folks are saying they're just tired of it by now.
There are new charges filed in a case that left one man dead and beheaded in Billings last year. The victim in that case was Myron Knight. Now, one of the men charged in that homicide has new charges filed against him.
Voters in Lockwood will soon mail in their ballots for or against a proposition to build a brand-new high school.
Snow is just part of living in the Magic City, but many folks are saying they're just tired of it by now.
HAMILTON - Ravalli County authorities are investigating the recent disappearance and death of two miniature beagles. A Hamilton woman first reported the dogs missing in January of this year; the pair were a male and then-pregnant female. In late March, the dog's bodies were found in the Lake Como area. Investigators are treating the incident as a possible crime. It's also believed that the female dog delivered and nursed the puppies, who would be 7-8 weeks old by now. Sheriff Stev...
Wichita - When you don’t score for over ten minutes in the second half of a basketball game, you are not going to get many victories. And the Montana Grizzlies found out that truth the hard way in Wichita on Thursday night, as the season ends for the team with a 61-47 loss to the three seeded Michigan Wolverines.
Officers confirm the standoff started Wednesday night and is over as of Thursday morning.
What appeared to be a race on Broadwater, Avenue is caught on camera showing one of the vehicles spinning out of control.
BOZEMAN- An "active clandestine meth lab" was removed from a hotel after police received a tip at 2 AM Wednesday.
A Minnesota woman who has had her license taken away several times for drunk driving was arrested in Illinois Monday night after officers found her intoxicated at a gas station, with an open bottle of whiskey, trying to fill her tank up with kerosene.
For one police officer in the Billings community, performing a good deed is out of the question and making a difference is just the right thing to do.
A Washington woman discovered her parents' OB/GYN is actually her biological father after receiving DNA sample results from Ancestry.com.
A Butte couple is home and warm after being rescued from a cold Smith River trip.
