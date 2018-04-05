April 1955 snowstorm keeps record as 'worst snowstorm in Billing - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

April 1955 snowstorm keeps record as 'worst snowstorm in Billings history'

Posted: Updated:
By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Snow is just part of living in the Magic City, but many folks are saying they're just tired of it by now.

The season seems like it will never end.

This snow doesn't even compare to a storm that came through in 1955.

We've seen 2.9 inches of snow as of 11 a.m., but imagine getting 42.3 inches in three days.

If we add that to our total we would be well above the number one snow season. We are on track to possibly reach the number two spot for record snowfall.

We've seen 98.3 inches to date this season which puts this year in third place. The number one season was the winter of 2013-2014 when Billings got 103.5 inches of snow.

Dr. Allan Downs filmed the storm and turned it into a documentary. Sixty-three years later and that storm keeps the title of the worst snowstorm in Billings history.

The storm dropped 42.3 inches of snow from April 2 to April 5, 1955. Billings picked up 39.1 inches in just two days.

In the video Downs said many had to abandon their cars and wall of snow and ice divided lanes of the business district.

