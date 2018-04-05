Congressman Gianforte discusses the future of energy in round table discussion

Congressman Greg Gianforte continues to meet with local companies to discuss tax cuts and how it affects businesses.

As part of the tour, Congressman Gianforte met with several participants in a round table meeting to discuss issues impacting Montana's energy industry.

Congressman Gianforte met with employees from Cloud Peak Energy, Oasis Petroleum and Westmoreland Coal company and this morning.

Several topics employees discussed include quicker permitting, maintaining safe practices, mining coal in an environmentally friendly way and keeping jobs in Montana.

Many of the employees say examining these topics with Congressman Gianforte is a good way to ensure the future of Montana's energy industry is in good hands.

"Well, we need to bring common sense to the regulatory environment in developing natural resources on federal lands," adds Gianforte. "Here we heard very clearly that regulation is an issue and that's the message I'm going to take back to Washington."

"To have the congressman talk to us in a small group like this makes Montana so unique, to get our story out and talk about what we do, the taxes we pay

and the impact it on the employees within our company," adds Jesse Noel, CEO of Westmoreland Coal company.

Congressman Greg Gianforte will continue his tax cuts and job tours throughout this week,