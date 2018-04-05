Congressman Gianforte discusses the future of energy in round ta - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Congressman Gianforte discusses the future of energy in round table discussion

Posted: Updated:

Congressman Greg Gianforte continues to meet with local companies to discuss tax cuts and how it affects businesses.

As part of the tour, Congressman Gianforte met with several participants in a round table meeting to discuss issues impacting Montana's energy industry.

Congressman Gianforte met with employees from Cloud Peak Energy, Oasis Petroleum and Westmoreland Coal company and this morning.

Several topics employees discussed include quicker permitting, maintaining safe practices, mining coal in an environmentally friendly way and keeping jobs in Montana.

Many of the employees say examining these topics with Congressman Gianforte is a good way to ensure the future of Montana's energy industry is in good hands.

"Well, we need to bring common sense to the regulatory environment in developing natural resources on federal lands," adds Gianforte. "Here we heard very clearly that regulation is an issue and that's the message I'm going to take back to Washington."

"To have the congressman talk to us in a small group like this makes Montana so unique, to get our story out and talk about what we do, the taxes we pay
and the impact it on the employees within our company," adds Jesse Noel, CEO of Westmoreland Coal company.

Congressman Greg Gianforte will continue his tax cuts and job tours throughout this week, 

  • LocalMore>>

  • Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man

    Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man

    Thursday, April 5 2018 8:12 PM EDT2018-04-06 00:12:25 GMT
    The Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to locate a missing man. 28-year-old Bryce Arneson of the Bozeman/Ennis area. He was last seen driving his vehicle March 30th. According to the Sheriff's office, Arneson is believed to be the person reported driving erratically March 30th near Greycliff. As Montana Highway Patrol officers attempted to make a stop the driver of the vehicle fled. The driver proceeded to drive through private property and fences eluding...
    The Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to locate a missing man. 28-year-old Bryce Arneson of the Bozeman/Ennis area. He was last seen driving his vehicle March 30th. According to the Sheriff's office, Arneson is believed to be the person reported driving erratically March 30th near Greycliff. As Montana Highway Patrol officers attempted to make a stop the driver of the vehicle fled. The driver proceeded to drive through private property and fences eluding...

  • New gymnastics school set to open at Rimrock mall

    New gymnastics school set to open at Rimrock mall

    Thursday, April 5 2018 8:09 PM EDT2018-04-06 00:09:42 GMT
    Darcey FrewinDarcey Frewin

    After the city's zoning commission denied Darcey Frewin's request to allow a 16,500 square foot gymnastics school on Avenue C and 41st Street West, she started looking at other options which led to leasing this 14,075 square foot space at Rimrock mall. 

    After the city's zoning commission denied Darcey Frewin's request to allow a 16,500 square foot gymnastics school on Avenue C and 41st Street West, she started looking at other options which led to leasing this 14,075 square foot space at Rimrock mall. 

  • Preview: Lockwood Bond Vote for High School

    Preview: Lockwood Bond Vote for High School

    Thursday, April 5 2018 8:08 PM EDT2018-04-06 00:08:07 GMT

    Voters in Lockwood will soon mail in their ballots for or against a proposition to build a brand-new high school.

    Voters in Lockwood will soon mail in their ballots for or against a proposition to build a brand-new high school.

    •   

  • Most Popular