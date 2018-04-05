'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested trying to fill her gas tank with kerosene

A Minnesota woman who has had her license taken away several times for drunk driving was arrested in Illinois Monday night after officers found her intoxicated at a gas station, with an open bottle of whiskey, trying to fill her tank up with kerosene.
A Washington woman discovered her parents' OB/GYN is actually her biological father after receiving DNA sample results from Ancestry.com.
Two law enforcement officials say a shooting that wounded three people at YouTube headquarters in California is being investigated as a domestic dispute.
A teenager sang the theme from the television show "Cops" after he was arrested following a chase in New Jersey.
A new large study suggests infants who are given antacids like Zantac or Pepcid are more likely to develop childhood allergies, perhaps because these drugs may alter their gut bacteria.
Volunteers hold Easter basket giveaway at Garfield School.
Authorities say about 30 dogs are believed to have died in an early morning fire at a boarding kennel in western Michigan.
Adnan Syed has sat behind bars for years serving a life sentence in the 1999 killing of his high school sweetheart.
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry a cancer warning label.
Officers confirm the standoff started Wednesday night and is over as of Thursday morning.
What appeared to be a race on Broadwater, Avenue is caught on camera showing one of the vehicles spinning out of control.
BOZEMAN- An "active clandestine meth lab" was removed from a hotel after police received a tip at 2 AM Wednesday.
For one police officer in the Billings community, performing a good deed is out of the question and making a difference is just the right thing to do.
A Washington woman discovered her parents' OB/GYN is actually her biological father after receiving DNA sample results from Ancestry.com.
A Butte couple is home and warm after being rescued from a cold Smith River trip.
