Four people are in custody after an overnight standoff in Busby, according to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Department.

Officers confirm the standoff started Wednesday night and is over as of Thursday morning.

We are working to confirm how the standoff started and the condition of the people taken into custody.

The FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs will continue to investigate.

