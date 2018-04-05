Mark Gordon Campaigns in Wyoming

Cody – Wyoming’s Treasurer, Mark Gordon, said thinking out of the box allowed him to help Wyoming make a billion dollars more income on the state’s investments. Gordon campaigned in Cody Wednesday night, for the first time since he announced his candidacy for governor.

Gordon and his wife Jennie are finishing a tour of every county in the state. The treasurer recently won a Wyoming Supreme Court Ruling, which gives him the right to review and approve contracts in the Capitol Building Restoration Project.

Gordon said he filed the suit for two reasons.

He explained, “One, I wanted to make sure the constitution was protected. And the second was I always wanted to do the best job I could safeguarding Wyoming’s resources.”

Gordon said if he becomes governor, he will not forget Northwest Wyoming. He has spent a lot of time in Park County in recent years. Gordon and his wife Jennie are ranchers from near Buffalo in Johnson County.