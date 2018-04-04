Out-of-State RMC Recruits Getting Used to Snow

Out-of-state recruits explain they enjoy the snow, while sometimes missing the beaches of California.
Providence Lacrosse Brothers Using International Experience to Improve Collegiate Game
A good first 10 minutes and a good final 10 minutes ended up being enough for the University of Providence men's basketball team to overcome some struggles in the middle of a 73-66 win over SAGU American Indian College.
The Montana State Bobcats men's basketball team played at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls against Omaha in the Bobcats season home opener.
Out-of-state recruits explain they enjoy the snow, while sometimes missing the beaches of California.
The Cougars dropped to 8-17 overall and 3-8 in Pac-12 Conference play after playing its 16th game decided by two runs or less.
Higgs concludes her coaching career at Whitworth with a record of 361-253. She ranked 48th in total victories among active NCAA Division III coaches heading into this season.
The GU staff has a 3.43 ERA on the year and has combined for 209 strikeouts in 233.2 innings against just 92 walks.
Washington State resumes Pac-12 Conference play with a three-game series at Oregon beginning Friday at 6 p.m.
Gonzaga returns home after an eight-game roadtrip with a weekend series hosting Portland (10-16, 4-5 WCC).
In the interim, Pete Isakson, associate athletic director, will serve as acting athletic director for day-to-day operations.
Jacob stifled the Saint Mary’s offense as part of a combined shutout in Gonzaga’s 3-0 victory on the road on Friday.
The Eastern Washington University All-American and all-time leading scorer in the Big Sky Conference scored 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the Reese's College All-Star Game last Friday.
