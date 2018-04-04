Livestock Indemnity Program aims to help ranchers after brutal w - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Livestock Indemnity Program aims to help ranchers after brutal winter

By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

This winter season has been a difficult one but farmers and ranchers are feeling the worst of it.

Many ranchers say the brutal cold left their livestock struggling throughout the winter.

The United States Department of Agriculture has programs to help ranchers looking to get reimbursed for their losses.

The record snow and cold in Montana makes ranchers eligible for the Livestock Indemnity Program or LIP.

LIP reimburses ranchers for livestock lost due to extreme weather conditions.

Rancher, Wayne Meredith, said, "We've had snow cover since the first part of December up to present time, sometimes over two and a half feet deep."

With winter continuing through calving season, ranchers say a huge dent has been made in their production season.

The Montana Farm Service Agency says the LIP program can help by reimbursing ranchers for 75% of the market value of their losses.

Meredith said, "As far as livestock, we've probably lost 30 calves or so, so far and had to buy additional loads of hay to finish the winter out."

There is a catch, ranchers must report their losses to their farm service office within 30 days of the loss.

Rod Christensen, of the Montana Farm Services Agency, said the most important thing for ranchers to remember is to have proof that their loss occurred as a direct result of the adverse weather.

He said, "Mostly the responsibility is the producers to try to prove that or try to collect the information, record the information themselves and bring it into us."

Christensen recommends the best way for ranchers to have proof is by keeping notes on the weather, births, and losses in their calving records.

He said reporting your losses early can be key to receiving a reimbursement.

Other disaster programs ranchers can apply for are the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP), Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees and Farm-raised Fish (ELAP), and the Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP).

 
 

