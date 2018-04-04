Washington woman's Ancestry.com test reveals her real father is her parents' fertility doctor

A Washington woman discovered her parents' OB/GYN is actually her biological father after receiving DNA sample results from Ancestry.com.
A Washington woman discovered her parents' OB/GYN is actually her biological father after receiving DNA sample results from Ancestry.com.
Two law enforcement officials say a shooting that wounded three people at YouTube headquarters in California is being investigated as a domestic dispute.
Two law enforcement officials say a shooting that wounded three people at YouTube headquarters in California is being investigated as a domestic dispute.
A teenager sang the theme from the television show "Cops" after he was arrested following a chase in New Jersey.
A teenager sang the theme from the television show "Cops" after he was arrested following a chase in New Jersey.
A new large study suggests infants who are given antacids like Zantac or Pepcid are more likely to develop childhood allergies, perhaps because these drugs may alter their gut bacteria.
A new large study suggests infants who are given antacids like Zantac or Pepcid are more likely to develop childhood allergies, perhaps because these drugs may alter their gut bacteria.
Volunteers hold Easter basket giveaway at Garfield School.
Volunteers hold Easter basket giveaway at Garfield School.
Authorities say about 30 dogs are believed to have died in an early morning fire at a boarding kennel in western Michigan.
Authorities say about 30 dogs are believed to have died in an early morning fire at a boarding kennel in western Michigan.
Adnan Syed has sat behind bars for years serving a life sentence in the 1999 killing of his high school sweetheart.
Adnan Syed has sat behind bars for years serving a life sentence in the 1999 killing of his high school sweetheart.
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry a cancer warning label.
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry a cancer warning label.
A Billings gym is letting anyone join their gym for free, but it comes at a pretty generous cost.
A Billings gym is letting anyone join their gym for free, but it comes at a pretty generous cost.
BOZEMAN- An "active clandestine meth lab" was removed from a hotel after police received a tip at 2 AM Wednesday.
BOZEMAN- An "active clandestine meth lab" was removed from a hotel after police received a tip at 2 AM Wednesday.
For one police officer in the Billings community, performing a good deed is out of the question and making a difference is just the right thing to do.
For one police officer in the Billings community, performing a good deed is out of the question and making a difference is just the right thing to do.
A local mechanic rebuilt a car that was no longer running and is now giving it away to raise money for a friend.
A local mechanic rebuilt a car that was no longer running and is now giving it away to raise money for a friend.
A Washington woman discovered her parents' OB/GYN is actually her biological father after receiving DNA sample results from Ancestry.com.
A Washington woman discovered her parents' OB/GYN is actually her biological father after receiving DNA sample results from Ancestry.com.
What appeared to be a race on Broadwater, Avenue is caught on camera showing one of the vehicles spinning out of control.
What appeared to be a race on Broadwater, Avenue is caught on camera showing one of the vehicles spinning out of control.
Montana's own Arlee Warriors Class C high school basketball team is earning national fame, thanks to a New York Times magazine profile.
Montana's own Arlee Warriors Class C high school basketball team is earning national fame, thanks to a New York Times magazine profile.
You've probably heard about donating your body to science, but have you really looked into the benefits? In Montana, those who donate their bodies can help advance medical training, while cutting the costs of their own funeral.
You've probably heard about donating your body to science, but have you really looked into the benefits? In Montana, those who donate their bodies can help advance medical training, while cutting the costs of their own funeral.
Joseph Allan Counts is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old girl.
Joseph Allan Counts is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old girl.