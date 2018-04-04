Billings street race almost ends in crash

Two drivers race down westbound on Broadwater Avenue Tuesday evening. Brian Casteel captured a near crash on his dash mounted camera.

Street races are not an uncommon thing. But it is uncommon when someone manages to capture what appears to be a race on camera.

Such was the case for Brian Casteel while traveling along Broadwater Avenue Tuesday evening.

Casteel witnessed two vehicles revving and likely racing starting on 16th St just before 6:30 pm.

Casteel has a dash-mounted camera in his vehicle. as he caught up to the two other vehicles on 19th street the camera was already rolling.

In the video, you can see both cars stopped at a red light. The light then turns green and both cars remain stationary for about three seconds.

Then, both cars accelerate forward at the same time. While it's difficult to see from the camera because of glare, Casteel says he observed both drivers nodding at one another before both cars pull away.

As the cars accelerate westbound on Broadwater Avenue, in front of The Spokeshop, the vehicle on the left gets loose and begins to lose control as another vehicle traveling eastbound approaches.The driver of the car appears to fight to get the vehicle straight again but first slams into a curve.

Casteel then followed the driver as he pulled into a nearby parking lot. An exchange takes place off camera, In a second clip, timed about five minutes later, Casteel says he approached the same driver and vehicle this time on Yellowstone Ave and 16th Street. It appears the driver is complying with police instructions during a roadside stop.

Asked why he felt the need to share the incident with the media Casteel said; "Racing around Billings anywhere is an out of control problem and attention needs to be drawn to it."

KULR-8 reached out to Billings police who acknowledge that racing is known to occur on 24th street, however, as of this writing they could not say that racing on Broadwater Ave. is an ongoing problem.

We'll have more on this story tonight on KULR-8 Local News at 10.