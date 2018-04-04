Helping Veterans Through Horse Therapy

For the past five years the VA hospital at Fort Harrison has been providing equine therapy for veterans. Carl Cossitt runs the program, which follows the EAGALA method of psychotherapy. It's specific for therapy with horses.

Carl, a licensed clinical social worker, says this kind of therapy provides an experience for veterans, which they can access the answers to their problems, and in turn access their own growth and learning.

The horses facilitate the therapy. Carl observes and guides open-ended questions towards the veteran based on interactions with the horses. Interacting with horses and participating in these exercises can be more challenging than a typical therapy session in an office setting. It's these challenges of equine therapy that create growth and learning for veterans to help overcome their mental health challenges. Carl says whether he is working with a veteran with PTSD, startled reactions, or fear of crowds, the biggest benefit of this therapy is being able to duplicate these experiences with the horses, and work through them.

For example, Carl says veterans who struggling with depression, feeling not loved, or feeling not cared for, when a horse comes up and stays next to a patient. that resonates with them and makes a shift in the whole notion of being cared for or being connected to. That then opens the door to talk about contentedness.

Most veterans taking part in the VA equine therapy program find it unique that the horses are the therapist. Carl sees many different interactions between the veterans and animals. Interactions that wouldn't necessarily occur in a traditional therapy session. The program continues to receive positive feedback from veterans needing help with their mental health challenges when they return home from service.