Suspect sings 'Cops' theme following chase and arrest - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Suspect sings 'Cops' theme following chase and arrest

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HAWORTH, N.J. (AP) - A teenager sang the theme from the television show "Cops" after he was arrested following a chase in New Jersey.
  
Haworth police tell The Record the 16-year-old was driving a stolen car when officers gave chase on Saturday. Officers pursued the vehicle through a golf course before the suspect bailed out.
  
He can be heard singing on dash cam video, "Bad boys, bad boys, whatcha gonna do?"
  
The teen, whose name was not released because he's a juvenile, faces charges including eluding, resisting arrest by flight, burglary and receiving stolen property.
  
___
  
Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • TrendingMore>>

  • YouTube shooting may be domestic dispute

    YouTube shooting may be domestic dispute

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:43 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:43:12 GMT

    Two law enforcement officials say a shooting that wounded three people at YouTube headquarters in California is being investigated as a domestic dispute.

    Two law enforcement officials say a shooting that wounded three people at YouTube headquarters in California is being investigated as a domestic dispute.

  • Suspect sings 'Cops' theme following chase and arrest

    Suspect sings 'Cops' theme following chase and arrest

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:06 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:06:00 GMT

    A teenager sang the theme from the television show "Cops" after he was arrested following a chase in New Jersey.

    A teenager sang the theme from the television show "Cops" after he was arrested following a chase in New Jersey.

  • Antacids, antibiotics for infants linked to later allergies

    Antacids, antibiotics for infants linked to later allergies

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:42 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:42:19 GMT

    A new large study suggests infants who are given antacids like Zantac or Pepcid are more likely to develop childhood allergies, perhaps because these drugs may alter their gut bacteria.

    A new large study suggests infants who are given antacids like Zantac or Pepcid are more likely to develop childhood allergies, perhaps because these drugs may alter their gut bacteria.

    •   

  • Most Popular