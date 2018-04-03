MSUB student displaying art in national juried student exhibition

A local mechanic rebuilt a car that was no longer running and is now giving it away to raise money for a friend.
You've probably heard about donating your body to science, but have you really looked into the benefits? In Montana, those who donate their bodies can help advance medical training, while cutting the costs of their own funeral.
For one police officer in the Billings community, performing a good deed is out of the question and making a difference is just the right thing to do.
Montana State University Billings art student, Jenna Livingston, was recently selected to participate in the 52nd Annual National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts Juried Student Exhibition.
The Mayor's Challenge was conceived in the hopes of taking a more targeted approach toward a meaningful way of addressing suicide rates nationwide for those who have bravely served our country.
You've probably heard about donating your body to science, but have you really looked into the benefits? In Montana, those who donate their bodies can help advance medical training, while cutting the costs of their own funeral.
Looking back to the first week of April in 1996, when Montana was the focus of national headlines. On this day 22 years ago, Ted Kaczynski was found in his cabin in Lincoln. The now-known Unabomber spent decades sending explosive packages through the mail, injuring 23 people and killing three. We spoke with some residents in Lincoln who knew Ted... they say at the time, they were shocked to find out he was the person responsible. But now, President of the Lincoln Chambe...
MISSOULA- Police received reports of Easter eggs stuffed with Nazi propaganda in Missoula. One egg was found in a mailbox on the 1200 block of West Kent and another on the 600 block of West Kent. Other eggs turned up two blocks north on the 700 block of Kensington.
The chief operating officer for NIKE will speak at the University of Montana's Commencement ceremonies this spring.
Montana State Parks has announced a temporary, emergency closure for Smith River State Park due to unsafe floating conditions.
Joseph Allan Counts is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old girl.
Multiple schools are closed or delayed due to severe weather and road conditions.
For one police officer in the Billings community, performing a good deed is out of the question and making a difference is just the right thing to do.
One man is dead after a fatal crash in Billings Saturday night. Just before 9:40 Saturday night, Billings Police Department was dispatched to a single vehicle crash on the 1100 block of 6th Avenue North.
Sunday, we brought you an update about a woman diagnosed with a disorder that causes elevated spinal fluid pressure in the brain. After going through surgery one year ago Jessica Heiser will undergo another surgery. Doctors tell Heiser they will have to shave her head, so she reached out to the community for help.
On April 1st, officers were dispatched concerning a sex offense allegation. When the officer arrived, he was told, 18 year old Neo Michell was molesting a 14-year-old girl.
