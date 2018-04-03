YouTube shooting may be domestic dispute

Two law enforcement officials say a shooting that wounded three people at YouTube headquarters in California is being investigated as a domestic dispute.
A teenager sang the theme from the television show "Cops" after he was arrested following a chase in New Jersey.
A new large study suggests infants who are given antacids like Zantac or Pepcid are more likely to develop childhood allergies, perhaps because these drugs may alter their gut bacteria.
Volunteers hold Easter basket giveaway at Garfield School.
Authorities say about 30 dogs are believed to have died in an early morning fire at a boarding kennel in western Michigan.
Adnan Syed has sat behind bars for years serving a life sentence in the 1999 killing of his high school sweetheart.
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry a cancer warning label.
A Billings gym is letting anyone join their gym for free, but it comes at a pretty generous cost.
President Donald Trump is firing Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and replacing him with the White House doctor in the wake of a bruising ethics scandal and a mounting rebellion within the VA.
Joseph Allan Counts is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old girl.
Multiple schools are closed or delayed due to severe weather and road conditions.
For one police officer in the Billings community, performing a good deed is out of the question and making a difference is just the right thing to do.
One man is dead after a fatal crash in Billings Saturday night. Just before 9:40 Saturday night, Billings Police Department was dispatched to a single vehicle crash on the 1100 block of 6th Avenue North.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Sunday, we brought you an update about a woman diagnosed with a disorder that causes elevated spinal fluid pressure in the brain. After going through surgery one year ago Jessica Heiser will undergo another surgery. Doctors tell Heiser they will have to shave her head, so she reached out to the community for help.
On April 1st, officers were dispatched concerning a sex offense allegation. When the officer arrived, he was told, 18 year old Neo Michell was molesting a 14-year-old girl.
