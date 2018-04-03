Working Your Age Off

We all wish we could reverse the clock and go back to a younger time. But what if this was possible?

According to a new study, HIIT (high-intensity interval training) could be the key to the Fountain of Youth!

Researchers took young (18-30) and old (65-80) people alike and split them into 3 categories to perform different types of workouts.

While all 3 showed increased signs of insulin sensitivity and their level of fitness, those performing the HIIT workouts showed something on a deeper level.

The HIIT workouts showed improvement in the age-related decline of muscle mitochondria (which is what creates energy for the cells), and an increase in protein production in cells; which is important for normal bodily functions.

In other words, you're getting younger! And the results were the same regardless of age.

While this research is still in the early stages, this could lead to something much bigger.

If you were hesitant about hitting the gym before, this should definitely give you the motivation to get started!