Update: Woman receives outpouring of support from community - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Update: Woman receives outpouring of support from community

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Sunday, we brought you an update about a woman diagnosed with a disorder that causes elevated spinal fluid pressure in the brain. After going through surgery one year ago Jessica Heiser will undergo another surgery. Doctors tell Heiser they will have to shave her head, so she reached out to the community for help.

Jessica Heiser said since the story ran on-air Sunday, she has seen about a dozen people who are willing to offer her their wigs.

Heiser said the community support she has seen so far has been very surprising and overwhelming. She said once she started receiving the messages and calls, she broke down in tears.

Heiser's husband, Brett, has taken initiative and has started to make calls and arrangements for his wife. Heiser explained how much community support means to her.

"I definitely feel a little more confident going in and knowing that I can go out in public and I won't have to be so ashamed of how I'm going to look," Heiser said.

Heiser said now that she has plenty of options, she is able to choose the kind of wig she wants and it's all thanks to the Billings community.

Jessica adds since she no longer has to worry about finding wigs after she goes bald, she feels a bit more prepared going into surgery at the end of April.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man killed in Saturday night crash identified

    Man killed in Saturday night crash identified

    Monday, April 2 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-04-02 21:34:55 GMT

    One man is dead after a fatal crash in Billings Saturday night. Just before 9:40 Saturday night, Billings Police Department was dispatched to a single vehicle crash on the 1100 block of 6th Avenue North. 

    One man is dead after a fatal crash in Billings Saturday night. Just before 9:40 Saturday night, Billings Police Department was dispatched to a single vehicle crash on the 1100 block of 6th Avenue North. 

  • Woman diagnosed with pseudotumor cerebri seeks help from community

    Woman diagnosed with pseudotumor cerebri seeks help from community

    Monday, April 2 2018 4:14 PM EDT2018-04-02 20:14:47 GMT

    KULR-8 brings you an update on woman we spoke to almost one year ago. Heiser was diagnosed with pseudotumor cerebi, meaning she has too much spinal fluid in her body. The community came together to help out financially and the family needs help once more.

    KULR-8 brings you an update on woman we spoke to almost one year ago. Heiser was diagnosed with pseudotumor cerebi, meaning she has too much spinal fluid in her body. The community came together to help out financially and the family needs help once more.

  • The New Frontier: A New Kind of Home

    The New Frontier: A New Kind of Home

    Sunday, April 1 2018 7:46 PM EDT2018-04-01 23:46:18 GMT

    While driving down the main strip in Belt, Montana, Jack's Beans appears to be nothing more than a nicely constructed new business. But what you can't see from the outside is that the final structure took only days to erect, and a few weeks of working days to complete... that's about 223 hours less than average. It's called a "panelized home", and Terri Finnell says it's the new trend in home building.. "The labor shortage that we're seeing in the building industry...

    While driving down the main strip in Belt, Montana, Jack's Beans appears to be nothing more than a nicely constructed new business. But what you can't see from the outside is that the final structure took only days to erect, and a few weeks of working days to complete... that's about 223 hours less than average. It's called a "panelized home", and Terri Finnell says it's the new trend in home building.. "The labor shortage that we're seeing in the building industry...

  • Texas man who invoked 'affluenza' defense released from jail

    Texas man who invoked 'affluenza' defense released from jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-04-02 14:43:39 GMT

    FORT WORTH, Texas - A 20-year-old Texas man who as a teenager invoked "affluenza" in his defense after killing four people in a drunken wreck has been released from jail. Tarrant County sheriff's spokesman David McClelland says Ethan Couch was released Monday from the county jail near Dallas after serving nearly two years for a revoked probation. 

    FORT WORTH, Texas - A 20-year-old Texas man who as a teenager invoked "affluenza" in his defense after killing four people in a drunken wreck has been released from jail. Tarrant County sheriff's spokesman David McClelland says Ethan Couch was released Monday from the county jail near Dallas after serving nearly two years for a revoked probation. 

  • Child may be left blind after alleged assault

    Child may be left blind after alleged assault

    Friday, March 30 2018 5:08 PM EDT2018-03-30 21:08:45 GMT

    An alleged assault of a one-year-old child may leave the little girl blind and need of longterm physical, occupational, and speech therapies.

    An alleged assault of a one-year-old child may leave the little girl blind and need of longterm physical, occupational, and speech therapies.

  • Are Montanans sick of snow?

    Are Montanans sick of snow?

    Monday, April 2 2018 6:30 PM EDT2018-04-02 22:30:53 GMT

    It's April second, and the Treasure State is still seeing snow. Although it may seem strange to have snow in April, it's pretty common for Montana. 

    It's April second, and the Treasure State is still seeing snow. Although it may seem strange to have snow in April, it's pretty common for Montana. 

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • Unclaimed remains will have a spot at Riverside Cemetery

    Unclaimed remains will have a spot at Riverside Cemetery

    Monday, April 2 2018 6:34 PM EDT2018-04-02 22:34:38 GMT

    Last year, County Commissioners decided indigent people who have no family or a place to be buried, will all be cremated after they pass away. With so many unclaimed remains however, funeral homes are starting to run out of space. 

    Last year, County Commissioners decided indigent people who have no family or a place to be buried, will all be cremated after they pass away. With so many unclaimed remains however, funeral homes are starting to run out of space. 