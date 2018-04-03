Update: Woman receives outpouring of support from community

Sunday, we brought you an update about a woman diagnosed with a disorder that causes elevated spinal fluid pressure in the brain. After going through surgery one year ago Jessica Heiser will undergo another surgery. Doctors tell Heiser they will have to shave her head, so she reached out to the community for help.



Jessica Heiser said since the story ran on-air Sunday, she has seen about a dozen people who are willing to offer her their wigs.



Heiser said the community support she has seen so far has been very surprising and overwhelming. She said once she started receiving the messages and calls, she broke down in tears.



Heiser's husband, Brett, has taken initiative and has started to make calls and arrangements for his wife. Heiser explained how much community support means to her.



"I definitely feel a little more confident going in and knowing that I can go out in public and I won't have to be so ashamed of how I'm going to look," Heiser said.



Heiser said now that she has plenty of options, she is able to choose the kind of wig she wants and it's all thanks to the Billings community.



Jessica adds since she no longer has to worry about finding wigs after she goes bald, she feels a bit more prepared going into surgery at the end of April.