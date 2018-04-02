Billings Native Brent Musburger Reinventing Career in Las Vegas

Let's just get this out of the way: Brent Musburger lives the good life.



"Let me put it this way, I retired and they built me a studio next to a sports book?," joked Brent. "How lucky am I?"



This past December the Billings native was named to the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame after wrapping up a career that spanned more than 40 years as one of the most recognizable voices in sports. Nowadays Brent spends his time at South Point casino off the strip on his Sirius XM radio show, My Guys in the Desert, helping those who wish to place a bet on a game place the right bet.



"We take people through the games of the day, or in the NFL's case or college football's case, what's coming up on the weekend," said Brent. "We walk them through the spreads, the over unders. We explain the teasers, the parlays."



"It's a different kind of sports talk," said Brent's nephew and VSiN chairman Brian Musburger. "We don't get into who's kneeling and all that stuff. We're just talking about the games. And taking a look at past performance as a way to predict future outcomes."



In the game of sports betting, information matters. That's why Brent, alongside his nephew Brian, go behind the curtain to help your average fan leave Sin City with a little more change in their pockets.



"We have a team of handicappers who work with us," said Brian. "So you're hearing directly from the guys who are responsible for setting the lines. There's not a lot of those guys in this country. There's maybe seven or eight guys that truly set the lines."



Now that he's technically retired, Brent still finds time outside of helping betters to come back to his roots. Just two summers ago Musburger returned to the Magic City for the naming of Musburger field, named after his father Cec, who started little league baseball in Billings. But whether he's on the strip or cruising around Missoula, Brent has never forgotten his home.



"Arlee and I, we get up into Montana every summer," said Brent. "We still have a place south of Missoula, my boys both live in Hamilton. So Montana is still a part for me. And Montana and Nevada have a lot of close ties. Some of the original gamblers, like Benny Binion, once had a big, big ranch up in Montana."



Musburger hopes that one day sports gambling will be legal in the state of Montana so that he can bring his wisdom back to the Treasure State, but until then, he'll just continue to be one of the luckiest guys in Sin City.