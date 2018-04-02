Antacids, antibiotics for infants linked to later allergies - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Antacids, antibiotics for infants linked to later allergies

By Associated Press

A new large study suggests infants who are given antacids like Zantac or Pepcid are more likely to develop childhood allergies, perhaps because these drugs may alter their gut bacteria.
  
Early use of antibiotics also raised the chances of allergies.
  
The researchers analyzed health records of nearly 800,000 U.S. kids covered by a military insurance program. They couldn't prove what caused the allergies, but the connection with antacids and antibiotics was striking.
  
Many types of allergies showed up more often in the children who had received antacids or antibiotics in infancy. For children who received an antacid during their first six months, the chances of developing a food allergy doubled. For children who received antibiotics, the chances of developing asthma doubled.
  
The results were published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics.

