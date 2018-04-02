Unclaimed remains will have a spot at Riverside Cemetery

Last year, County Commissioners decided indigent people who have no family or a place to be buried, will all be cremated after they pass away.

With so many unclaimed remains however, funeral homes are starting to run out of space. Monday, Yellowstone County Commissioner Denis Pitman announced a plan to commissioners to bury these unclaimed remains

Pitman has announced a cremation garden at Riverside Cemetery, complete with a detailed plot, so any unclaimed remains can have a proper and respectful burial.

Pitman said instead of marking each individual grave, there will be a single headstone with all of he names of the people buried in the area.

Pitman said the plot that will be used for these unclaimed remains would normally hold 12 caskets, but it will hold about 234 cremated remains.

Commissioners said this is the most economical and cost effective way for the county to handle unclaimed remains, while also being respectful.

Commissioners want to stress that any unclaimed veteran remains will not be buried at Riverside Cemetery. Instead they will go to the Yellowstone National Cemetery.