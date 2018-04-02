Are Montanans sick of snow?

The Mayor's Challenge was conceived in the hopes of taking a more targeted approach toward a meaningful way of addressing suicide rates nationwide for those who have bravely served our country.
Sunday, we brought you an update about a woman diagnosed with a disorder that causes elevated spinal fluid pressure in the brain. After going through surgery one year ago Jessica Heiser will undergo another surgery. Doctors tell Heiser they will have to shave her head, so she reached out to the community for help.
Multiple schools are closed or delayed due to severe weather and road conditions.
Billings native Brent Musburger has moved from sportscasting legend to a pioneer in the sports betting world.
Last year, County Commissioners decided indigent people who have no family or a place to be buried, will all be cremated after they pass away. With so many unclaimed remains however, funeral homes are starting to run out of space.
Neo Michell, 18, is charged with incest after he was allegedly found trying to molest a teenage girl who is related to him.
Joseph Allan Counts is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old girl.
It's April second, and the Treasure State is still seeing snow. Although it may seem strange to have snow in April, it's pretty common for Montana.
One man is dead after a fatal crash in Billings Saturday night. Just before 9:40 Saturday night, Billings Police Department was dispatched to a single vehicle crash on the 1100 block of 6th Avenue North.
KULR-8 brings you an update on woman we spoke to almost one year ago. Heiser was diagnosed with pseudotumor cerebi, meaning she has too much spinal fluid in her body. The community came together to help out financially and the family needs help once more.
While driving down the main strip in Belt, Montana, Jack's Beans appears to be nothing more than a nicely constructed new business. But what you can't see from the outside is that the final structure took only days to erect, and a few weeks of working days to complete... that's about 223 hours less than average. It's called a "panelized home", and Terri Finnell says it's the new trend in home building.. "The labor shortage that we're seeing in the building industry...
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 20-year-old Texas man who as a teenager invoked "affluenza" in his defense after killing four people in a drunken wreck has been released from jail. Tarrant County sheriff's spokesman David McClelland says Ethan Couch was released Monday from the county jail near Dallas after serving nearly two years for a revoked probation.
An alleged assault of a one-year-old child may leave the little girl blind and need of longterm physical, occupational, and speech therapies.
It's April second, and the Treasure State is still seeing snow. Although it may seem strange to have snow in April, it's pretty common for Montana.
Last year, County Commissioners decided indigent people who have no family or a place to be buried, will all be cremated after they pass away. With so many unclaimed remains however, funeral homes are starting to run out of space.
