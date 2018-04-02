Sun River Flood Meeting

With all of the snow we've gotten this season, flooding is a definite possibility with the warmer temperatures approaching. This is especially true for those in Cascade County.

The town of Sun River, 30 min west Great Falls is preparing for this by holding a town meeting at 6:30 pm tonight (April 2, 2018) at the LDS church.

Several speakers will be there ranging from the local Fire Dept. to the National Weather Service to better inform the public and answer any questions or concerns.

According to John Stevens, Manager of the Dept. of Emergency Services, "The big thing is to make sure you have fresh water because you know, that’s probably going to be the first thing that’s going to go. Out in the country you have septic systems so kinda prepare for that. No power. That type of stuff. If you live in flood-prone areas, make sure you get your stuff to higher ground."

In any case, it's better to prepare ahead in a situation like this. in the end, it's better to be safe rather than sorry.