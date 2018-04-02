Miles City Triple Crown Race Series Announced

The following is a Press Release from the Montana Farm Bureau Federation.

Race coordinators and volunteers from three Miles City races announce an exciting new race series that kicks off in 2018—the Miles City Triple Crown. Runners are invited to participate in the Triple Crown with races held in May, August, and October. Coordinators of the Run, Walk or Stumble Race, the Rockin’ MC Brewfest Trail Run, and the Hoofin’ It for Hunger Trail Run met recently to develop the idea as a way to promote all of the races and the town of Miles City.

“We are ecstatic about working with the race coordinators from other Miles City races to put together something really fun for the community, and to encourage folks from all over the region to participate in our events,” stated Nicole Rolf, Montana Farm Bureau Federation National Affairs Director, Eastern Montana Regional Manager and co-coordinator of the Hoofin’ It for Hunger Trail Run. “It works out well that our three races are spread throughout the year, lending themselves perfectly to our Miles City Triple Crown series. The Hoofin’ It for Hunger race raises money for the Montana Food Bank Network and the more runners we have, the more we can donate to the cause. We hope the Miles City Triple Crown will help all three races become increasingly successful.”

The Door 804 Run, Walk or Stumble, held May 6, offers a kid’s run, a two-mile walk, 5K and 10K course. The Miles City Rotary Club hosts their Rockin’ MC Brewfest 5K and 10K race on August 4. Two months later, the Montana Farm Bureau Federation and employees of the USDA/ARS Fort Keogh Livestock and Range Research Laboratory host the Hoofin’ It for Hunger Trail Run October 6, which features a one-mile fun run/walk, 5K, 10K and Half Marathon race.

To receive the Miles City Triple Crown, runners must complete the Run, Walk or Stumble 5K, the Brewfest 10K, and the Hoofin’ It for Hunger Half Marathon, all within the same year. Additionally, the Triple Crown recipient who runs all three races in the shortest amount of time will be crowned the winner and receive special recognition and an award. There is no additional charge to participate in the Miles City Triple Crown.

In addition to the coveted Miles City Triple Crown honor, runners have a second option of entering in all three race events in the series, at any distance, and receive recognition for completing a Trifecta. “We want something for everyone to get excited about,” said Janette Jones, attorney at Krutzfeldt & Jones, LLP. Jones coordinates the Rotary’s Brewfest Run. “Even if you don’t plan to run a half marathon, you can still run in all three races and celebrate ‘the trifecta.”’

“It will be so fun to watch participants start at our race in May and work their way through this series,” shared Awna Irish, owner of Door 804 Fitness and Tanning and coordinator of the Run, Walk and Stumble Race. “We cherish the community built by health and fitness and look forward to seeing it grow in Miles City.”

“Our Hoofin’ It for Hunger planning committee has been tossing around the idea of coordinating with other Miles City races for some time, so it’s exciting to announce the Miles City Triple Crown,” noted Mark Petersen, Fort Keogh’s Research Leader. Petersen is involved with planning both the Rotary Brewfest run and the MFBF/Fort Keogh Hoofin’ It for Hunger Trail Run.

“We love bringing folks out to Fort Keogh in the fall for our run,” stated Travis Helm, program support assistant at Fort Keogh. “Our race is a two-day event and it draws lots of people from out-of-town and out-of-state. It will be cool to bring them to our town several times a year so they can experience all the seasons.”

All three races are professionally timed and offer a variety of features. Visit www.406running.com for more information and to sign up for all of these races. For more information about the Miles City Triple Crown, contact Nicole Rolf at nicoler@mfbf.org or join our Facebook Group: Miles City Triple Crown.