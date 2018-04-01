Comment period for Sperry Chalet ends Monday

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Time is almost up for the public to share its thoughts and have input on the proposals for restoring Glacier National Park's Sperry Chalet.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Time is almost up for the public to share its thoughts and have input on the proposals for restoring Glacier National Park's Sperry Chalet.
Montana Rescue Mission hosted their annual Easter Sunday meal!
Montana Rescue Mission hosted their annual Easter Sunday meal!
KULR-8 brings you an update on woman we spoke to almost one year ago. Heiser was diagnosed with pseudotumor cerebi, meaning she has too much spinal fluid in her body. The community came together to help out financially and the family needs help once more.
KULR-8 brings you an update on woman we spoke to almost one year ago. Heiser was diagnosed with pseudotumor cerebi, meaning she has too much spinal fluid in her body. The community came together to help out financially and the family needs help once more.
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont. (AP) - Workers face an even bigger job than usual as they get to work on the annual task of clearing snow from roads in northern Montana's Glacier National Park.
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont. (AP) - Workers face an even bigger job than usual as they get to work on the annual task of clearing snow from roads in northern Montana's Glacier National Park.
One man is dead after a fatal crash in Billings Saturday night. Just before 9:40 Saturday night, Billings Police Department was dispatched to a single vehicle crash on the 1100 block of 6th Avenue North.
One man is dead after a fatal crash in Billings Saturday night. Just before 9:40 Saturday night, Billings Police Department was dispatched to a single vehicle crash on the 1100 block of 6th Avenue North.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Time is almost up for the public to share its thoughts and have input on the proposals for restoring Glacier National Park's Sperry Chalet.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Time is almost up for the public to share its thoughts and have input on the proposals for restoring Glacier National Park's Sperry Chalet.
While driving down the main strip in Belt, Montana, Jack's Beans appears to be nothing more than a nicely constructed new business. But what you can't see from the outside is that the final structure took only days to erect, and a few weeks of working days to complete... that's about 223 hours less than average. It's called a "panelized home", and Terri Finnell says it's the new trend in home building.. "The labor shortage that we're seeing in the building industry...
While driving down the main strip in Belt, Montana, Jack's Beans appears to be nothing more than a nicely constructed new business. But what you can't see from the outside is that the final structure took only days to erect, and a few weeks of working days to complete... that's about 223 hours less than average. It's called a "panelized home", and Terri Finnell says it's the new trend in home building.. "The labor shortage that we're seeing in the building industry...
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Time is almost up for the public to share its thoughts and have input on the proposals for restoring Glacier National Park's Sperry Chalet.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Time is almost up for the public to share its thoughts and have input on the proposals for restoring Glacier National Park's Sperry Chalet.
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont. (AP) - Workers face an even bigger job than usual as they get to work on the annual task of clearing snow from roads in northern Montana's Glacier National Park.
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont. (AP) - Workers face an even bigger job than usual as they get to work on the annual task of clearing snow from roads in northern Montana's Glacier National Park.
One man is dead after a fatal crash in Billings Saturday night. Just before 9:40 Saturday night, Billings Police Department was dispatched to a single vehicle crash on the 1100 block of 6th Avenue North.
One man is dead after a fatal crash in Billings Saturday night. Just before 9:40 Saturday night, Billings Police Department was dispatched to a single vehicle crash on the 1100 block of 6th Avenue North.
Capital High Tennis returns three 2017 state qualifiers including "Double-A" Girls doubles champions, Fiona and Bridget Powers. Third-year coach, Ryan Swenson says the Bruins graduated 26 seniors over the past two years and being forced to practice inside because of snow has been a challenge. However, a great turnout of 50 kids and solid leadership is still helping to develop the program. "I've seen the upperclassmen really kind of step up and say 'hey the weathe...
Capital High Tennis returns three 2017 state qualifiers including "Double-A" Girls doubles champions, Fiona and Bridget Powers. Third-year coach, Ryan Swenson says the Bruins graduated 26 seniors over the past two years and being forced to practice inside because of snow has been a challenge. However, a great turnout of 50 kids and solid leadership is still helping to develop the program. "I've seen the upperclassmen really kind of step up and say 'hey the weathe...
One man is dead after a fatal crash in Billings Saturday night. Just before 9:40 Saturday night, Billings Police Department was dispatched to a single vehicle crash on the 1100 block of 6th Avenue North.
One man is dead after a fatal crash in Billings Saturday night. Just before 9:40 Saturday night, Billings Police Department was dispatched to a single vehicle crash on the 1100 block of 6th Avenue North.
KULR-8 brings you an update on woman we spoke to almost one year ago. Heiser was diagnosed with pseudotumor cerebi, meaning she has too much spinal fluid in her body. The community came together to help out financially and the family needs help once more.
KULR-8 brings you an update on woman we spoke to almost one year ago. Heiser was diagnosed with pseudotumor cerebi, meaning she has too much spinal fluid in her body. The community came together to help out financially and the family needs help once more.
The Montana highway Patrol said a 17-year-old girl was eastbound on U.S. Highway 212 after 7 p.m. Friday when the sport utility vehicle she was driving went off the wet highway and overturned.
The Montana highway Patrol said a 17-year-old girl was eastbound on U.S. Highway 212 after 7 p.m. Friday when the sport utility vehicle she was driving went off the wet highway and overturned.
The KULR-8 News Now app offers Billings and surrounding communities the most accurate and timely local news, weather and sports information available. Get local breaking news as it happens, developing stories in both Montana and Wyoming, and trending national stories that everyone is talking about.
The KULR-8 News Now app offers Billings and surrounding communities the most accurate and timely local news, weather and sports information available. Get local breaking news as it happens, developing stories in both Montana and Wyoming, and trending national stories that everyone is talking about.
KULR 8 asked some of you what you thought of the game trailer. Some of you said the game is "sick," while others say they're excited and anticipate an increase in tourism.
KULR 8 asked some of you what you thought of the game trailer. Some of you said the game is "sick," while others say they're excited and anticipate an increase in tourism.