Comment period for Sperry Chalet ends Monday

By Associated Press

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Time is almost up for the public to share its thoughts and have input on the proposals for restoring Glacier National Park's Sperry Chalet.
  
The Missoulian reports the comment period for the four proposals put forth in February for the charred stone structure ends Monday.
  
Amy Dempster, director of marketing and communication for the Glacier National Park Conservancy, says the structure's stone walls are still standing.
  
Sperry Chalet burned during a wildfire in August 2017.
  
Dempster says the conservancy, a nonprofit arm of Glacier National Park, has raised $131,225 so far through donations. That's nearly $12,000 more than its initial goal.
  
The effort to raise money to restore the popular backcountry dormitory is on hold until after public comments are considered and a decision is made by the park service on how to move forward.
  
